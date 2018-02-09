Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

On this episode of the Health and Wellness Show, we interview Mikhaila Peterson, daughter of Psychologist Jordan Peterson, about her truly amazing recovery from serious health issues. Since she was a very young girl, Mikhaila was plagued by rheumatoid arthritis, severe depression and chronic fatigue among other health issues. She was on a cocktail of medications, including antidepressants, immune suppressants and amphetamines, to address her multiple conditions.But through diligent research and sheer will, she was able to get her health condition under control through the implementation of a strict elimination diet. After having success in this experiment, she put both her father and husband on the same diet, who similarly suffered from health issues, repeating the success. Now she inspires many others to regain their health through her informative blog "Don't Eat That" at mikhailapeterson.com.Join us for this episode of the Health and Wellness Show as Mikhaila shares her inspirational story of regaining her health through strategic dietary experimentation.01:09:02