Sat, 16 Dec 2017
It's not often that you see a 50-year-old paper repeatedly referenced in mainstream publications, but you can find mentions of Lee's work pretty much everywhere today. In the Guardian, the New York Times, the London Review of Books, the Financial Times, and Salon, among others. Much of this attention has to do with two recently published books, Against the Grain by James C. Scott and Affluence without Abundance by James Suzman, both of which are informed by Lee and Sahlins's conception of hunter-gatherer affluence. An article in the September 18 issue of the New Yorker by John Lanchester heavily cites each of these books in order to make "The Case Against Civilization."
So, are Lee and Sahlins, and Scott and Suzman, and Lanchester correct? Is the hunter-gatherer lifestyle a more optimal way to live, and have the benefits of civilization been drastically overstated?
Let us first revisit the !Kung themselves. As Lee himself would later mention in his 1984 book on the Dobe !Kung, his original estimate of 12-19 hours worked per week did not include food processing, tool making, or general housework, and when such activities were included he estimated that the !Kung worked about 40-44 hours per week.2 Lee noted that this number still compares quite favorably to the average North American wage earner, who spends over 40 hours a week above their wage labor doing housework or shopping. Even with the revised figures, this seems to indeed point to a life of greater leisure among hunter-gatherers (or, at least, among the !Kung) than industrialized populations. However, it is important to note that this does not take into account the difficulty or danger involved in the types of tasks undertaken by hunter-gatherers. It is when you look into the data on mortality rates, and dig through diverse ethnographic accounts, that you realize how badly mistaken claims about an "original affluent society" really are.
While you'll read much about Lee's work in the popular press, you'll find little on his critics. Anthropologists Henry Harpending and LuAnn Wandsnider wrote, "Lee's (1968, 1969, 1979) studies of !Kung diet and caloric intake have generated a misleading belief among anthropologists and others that !Kung are well fed and under little or no nutritional stress."3 They note that "1964 may have been an unusually productive year for bush food," and compare it with work describing the severe effects of the 1973 environment, "...people were starving, and weight loss and widespread social disruption occurred." In 1986, Nancy Howell wrote that "...the !Kung are very thin and complain often of hunger, at all times of the year."4 In Hunter and Habitat in the Central Kalahari Desert, George B. Silberbauer states that, "Undoubtedly Bushmen do succumb in years of very serious drought," and describes how 37 individuals of another San population, the G/wi, died of dehydration during the drought of 1939.5 And in a 1986 article entitled "Ethnographic Romanticism and the Idea of Human Nature," Melvin Konner & Marjorie Shostak summed it up well, stating that, "Data on morbidity and mortality, though not necessarily relevant to abundance, certainly made use of the term "affluent" seem inappropriate."6
Much is made of the increased risk of infectious disease in large, concentrated, sedentary populations, but comparatively little attention has been given to the risk of 'traveler's diarrhea' common among hunter-gatherers. For mobile groups, infants, the elderly, and other vulnerable individuals have little opportunity to develop resistance to local pathogens. This may help explain why infant and child mortality among hunter-gatherers tends to be so high. Across hunter-gatherer societies, only about 57% of children born survive to the age of 15. Sedentary populations of forager-horticulturalists, and acculturated hunter-gatherers, have a greater number of children surviving into adulthood, with 64% and 67%, respectively, surviving to the age of 15.
But what about egalitarianism? In a 2004 study, Michael Gurven marshals an impressive amount of cross-cultural data and notes that hunters tend to keep more of their kill for themselves and their families than they share with others.12 While there is undeniably a great deal of sharing across hunter-gatherer societies, common notions of generalized equality are greatly overstated. Even in circumstances where hunters give away more of their meat than they end up receiving from others in return, good hunters tend to be accorded high status, and rewarded with more opportunities to reproduce everywhere the relationship has been studied.13 When taking into account 'embodied wealth' such as hunting returns and reproductive success, and 'relational wealth' such as the number of exchange and sharing partners, Alden Smith et al. calculated that hunter-gatherer societies have a 'moderate' level of inequality, roughly comparable to that of Denmark.14 While this is less inequality than most agricultural societies and nation states, it's not quite the level of egalitarianism many have come to expect from hunter-gatherers.
In the realm of reproductive success, hunter-gatherers are even more unequal than modern industrialized populations, exhibiting what is called "greater reproductive skew," with males having significantly larger variance in reproductive success than females.15 Among the Ache of Paraguay, males have over 4 times the variance in reproductive success that females do, which is one of the highest ratios recorded. This means some males end up having lots of children with different women, while a significant number of males end up having none at all. This is reflected in the fact that polygynous marriage is practiced in the majority of hunter-gatherer societies for which there are data. Across these societies, the average age at marriage for females is only 13.8, while the average age at marriage for males is 20.7.16 Rather than defending what would be considered child marriage in contemporary Western societies, anthropologists often omit mentioning this information entirely.
According to anthropologists Douglas Fry and Geneviève Souillac, "Nomadic forager data suggest a human predilection toward equality, including gender equality, in ethos and action,"17 yet the available data do not support this notion in the slightest. On the contrary, in 1978 Robert Tonkinson had found that, among the Mardu hunter-gatherers of Australia, "Mardu men accord themselves greater ritual responsibility, higher status, more power, and more rights than women. It is a society in which male interests generally prevail when rights are contested and in the centrally important arena of religious life."18 Among the Hiwi of Venezuela, and the Ache of Paraguay, female infants and children are disproportionately victims of infanticide, neglect, and child homicide.19 20 It is in fact quite common in hunter-gatherer societies that are at war, or heavily reliant on male hunting for subsistence, for female infants to be habitually neglected or killed.21 22 In 1931, Knud Rasmussen recorded that, among the Netsilik Inuit, who were almost wholly reliant on male hunting and fishing, out of 96 births from parents he interviewed, 38 girls were killed (nearly 40 percent).23
It is also instructive to compare the homicide rates of hunter-gatherer societies with those of contemporary nation states. In a 2013 paper entitled "From the Peaceful to the Warlike," anthropologist Robert Kelly provides homicide data for 15 hunter-gatherer societies.24
modern nation, and 14 out of the 15 have homicide rates higher than that of the United States in 2016. The one exception, the Batek of Malaysia, have a long history of being violently attacked and enslaved by neighboring groups, and developed a survival tactic of running away and studiously avoiding conflict. Yet even they recount tales of wars in the past, where their shamans would shoot enemies with blowpipes.25 Interestingly, Ivan Tacey & Diana Riboli have noted that "...the Batek frequently recount their nostalgic memories of British doctors, administrators and army personnel visiting their communities in helicopters to deliver medicines and other supplies," which conflicts with the idea that hunter-gatherer societies would have no want or need of anything nation states have to offer. From 1920-1955 the !Kung had a homicide rate of 42/100,000 (about 8 times that of the US rate in 2016), however Kelly mentions that, "murders ceased after 1955 due to the presence of an outside police force."
Many of the recent articles in the popular media on hunter-gatherer societies have failed to represent these societies accurately. The picture you get from reading articles in publications like the New Yorker and the Guardian, or from anthropologists like Douglas Fry and James Suzman, is often quite different from what a deep dive into the ethnographic record reveals. The excessive reliance on a single paper published 50 years ago has contributed to some severe misconceptions about hunter-gatherer 'affluence,' and their relative freedom from scarcity and disease. There is a tendency to downplay the benefits of modern medicine, institutions, and infrastructure - as well as the very real costs of not having access to them - in these discussions. And, despite what some may wish to believe, the hunter-gatherer way of life is not a solution to the social problems found in modern nation states.
So, what explains the popularity of this notion of an "original affluent society"? Why do people in societies with substantially greater life expectancy, reduced infant mortality, greater equality in reproductive success, and reduced rates of violence, 26 27 romanticize a way of life filled with hardships they have never experienced? In wealthy, industrialized populations oriented around consumerism and occupational status, the idea that there are people out there living free of greed, in natural equality and harmony, provides an attractive alternative way of life. To quote anthropologist David Kaplan, "The original affluent society thesis then may be as much a commentary on our own society as it is a depiction of the life of hunter-gatherers. And that may be its powerful draw and lasting appeal."28 One might think that if avarice, status hierarchies, and inequality are peculiarly modern phenomena, then maybe they aren't part of human nature, and with the right kind of activism, and enough forward-thinking individuals, such problems can be readily solved by changing the culture.
Conversely, to look across human cultures and notice that even the smallest and most 'egalitarian' societies are still plagued by problems of violence, sexism, xenophobia, and inequality may be disheartening for many political progressives and anthropologists dedicated to social justice. These problems are not new-in fact they are very old indeed-and they cannot simply be wished away or made to disappear with misleading commentary. But there is a concern that acknowledging the deep roots of many human social ills is to excuse them, or to concede that they can never be mitigated or overcome. This is not only defeatist, it is completely misguided. Recent human history is undeniably a story of enormous progress. If global declines in child mortality, hunger, violence, and poverty, and increases in life expectancy do not represent progress, then the word simply has no meaning.
Additionally, progressives and many anthropologists understandably do not wish to denigrate other cultures, or to give the appearance of doing so. In his book Sick Societies, anthropologist Robert Edgerton writes, "...certain practices, all anthropologists know, are sometimes not reported because doing so would offend the people being described or discredit them in the eyes of others."29 Anthropologists often show an admirable concern for the well-being of people in the societies they study, and exercise great care in considering how their work will be interpreted by outsiders. But academics and media figures have a responsibility to report the truth as accurately as possible, and when their values prevent them from doing so they do a disservice to the public, and risk damaging their own credibility.
At this year's annual meeting of the American Anthropological Association, President Alisse Waterston said that the "responsibility now for anthropologists is to participate in envisioning an alternative world." Wanting to help shape a better world is a worthy goal. I do not doubt the good intentions of President Waterston or many of the other anthropologists who see flaws in their own societies and feel a deep responsibility to help make the world a better place. But envisioning a better world cannot come at the expense of accurately describing the existing one. If academics and journalists are unwilling to report uncomfortable facts, then they have no one but themselves to blame if they suffer a consequent loss of public trust.
For as long as humans have been around, people the world over have faced similar struggles: getting enough to eat, navigating social relationships, dealing with parasites and disease, raising their young. It's a nice idea to believe that somewhere deep in the past, or still today in a more remote part of the world, there existed or exists a society that has figured it all out; where everyone is healthy and happy and equal, untouched by the difficulties of modern living. But even if violence, inequality, discrimination, and other social problems are universal and part of human nature, that doesn't mean their prevalence can't be reduced. They can and recent trends make this abundantly clear. Denying the scope of the problem, pretending that these social issues are uniquely modern or uniquely Western, or the product of agriculture or capitalism, does not help to fix our contemporary social ills. Instead it leaves us more confused about the causes of these problems, and, consequently, less equipped to solve them.
William Buckner is a student of Evolutionary Anthropology at UC Davis. He is interested in cultural evolution and understanding human conflict patterns across cultures. He can be followed on Twitter @Evolving_Moloch
Ned!! You re making sense
Thanks for this article.
It makes you wonder whether spending their days killing or attempting to kill animals would give the men in hunter-gatherer societies somewhat of a disregard for life in general, especially when times were tough. I'd like to know whether the attitude toward killing animals that was demonstrated in the movie "Avatar" exists - or has existed - in any real-life hunter-gatherer societies.
Another thought is that, with the attitude that male hunters were the difference between life and death, it's no wonder patriarchy arose and achieved such a stranglehold on human beings almost everywhere on the planet, even after life became less tenuous with the practice of agriculture.
Firstly, Avatar is a movie so over sensationalism is rampant, and if you dig through the story line, you will find a mention to about every social issue [Globalization, colonialism, power, privilege, war etc] currently trending in todays climate. However, the Native Americans have a relationship to land and animals, so to do Indigenous Australian.
"Another thought is that, with the attitude that male hunters were the difference between life and death, it's no wonder patriarchy arose and achieved such a stranglehold on human beings almost everywhere on the planet, even after life became less tenuous with the practice of agriculture."
This statement is irrelevant when directed to a culture
who survived for hundreds or thousands of years in solitude, and solely reliant on themselves for safety and survival. Context is key to whether or not social issues are relevant. You need to take into account all factors they are not privy to and that which we are. Anyone can find issues anywhere when looked at through bias eyes.
Very intriguing article and I wonder where SOTT is going with this. Seems to show the strawman in the Paleo argument and they released it to exactly see the reactions.
As SOTT never apologizes after changing positions, you deal with it whatever side you are on, but truthfully as they argue, nothing is ever clear cut, everyone is different and context and discernment are the keys...
Very intriguing article and I wonder where SOTT is going with this. Seems to show the strawman in the Paleo argument and they released it to exactly see the reactions.From my observer's viewpoint on your comment.., that sounds a bit paranoid.
Also.., if the Paleo diet was what came out of such crucibles of human existence as the best means to stay alive, then it ought to logically be considered a ringing endorsement.
In any case, SOTT doesn't promote "paleo", afaik. They're a lot more sophisticated than that.
"Paleo" is the label smacked on an over-simplified and much abused notion, favored by glossy magazine covers and glassy-eyed official denizens of official culture as seen down at the gym, knitting circle and book club.
Over recent generations people have done much to harm our natural world. With every road and new development we continue to encroach on the natural world. Presumably there is a pivot point.
The hunter gatherer life style harks back to a time when our survival was paramount, our natural world held mystery, awe and wonder and we lived in packs.
Anna1 "Over recent generations people have done much to harm our natural world. With every road and new development we continue to encroach on the natural world."
Its all intentional to further separate us from Mother Nature. It never ceases to amaze me local authorities are always hard-up for cash to repair and maintain existing roads and infrastructure - yet there's always money to build more and more needlessly-wide roads in low population-density areas out in the sticks.
The design layout of major-road intersections take up huge areas now. The overarching curves of slip-roads and feeder-lanes sling-shot further and further out from the junction core consuming greater and greater an area. This is despite speed-limits lowered regulated and the modern car fitted with ABS traction control and superior wheel-to-weight balance.
The endless growth of modern-suburbia across America is particularly alarming... Very anti-nature. Its not just the endless monotonous sprawl itself, but also the design principles behind which suburban growth must adhere to through America's single-use 'Zoning Laws'. Its a very deliberate attempt to undermine organic community-growth and neuter the soul through 'habitat homogeneity'. Heavily car-dependent 'burbia' encourages materialist obsession.
I like this blog [Link]
Present and past life is and was difficult but it is easier and better when we actually help each other out.
These ways of 'helping each other out', when truthful, increase our intelligence and knowledge.
We become more and more skilled, open and aware of what 'life' will one day be, as opposed to 'how it was' and 'how it is'.
If only we would be truthful and fair, in all our attempts and dealings.
Think about this, please.
Humans are not evolving at the same rate. There is a great deal of difference, in certain people.
I stand firm (as nedlud) in the belief that we are living during a period of exceptionally heinous well-organized and deeply entrenched crime, which is reducing the value of ordinary humanity and falsely elevating certain people, calling themselves 'leaders', who are really really really evil.
Counterfeit exists only because there is real gold.
Think about this, please.
Have a safe New Year, but not a stupid or evil one.
Find the real.
Thanks!
ned,
out