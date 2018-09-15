"The POTUS landed at our Johnstown flight facility, a military installation owned by the Reserves and the National Guard," he said, "and, well, prior to his arrival, we were allowed to gather in this designated area to greet him prior to his boarding a helicopter and flying to the Flight 93 memorial service."
The service member, who asked to remain anonymous, told TheDC that the double fist pump was a greeting to the gathered crowd, which included a number of members of the military and their families and supporters.
"As he approached us soldiers, marines, and airmen, many were shouting and waving at him. That is when he did the 'double fist pump' - he was genuinely happy to say hello and shake hands, and you could tell he was proud to be greeted by 'his' military members."
But after the president left and the crowd dispersed, photos of that double fist pump began circulating on social media.
That's when the National Guardsman knew he had to say something, telling TheDC:
I am telling you this because not even an hour later, the press was criticizing him for doing that on hallowed ground, and he should have been more respectful of the heroes of Flight 93. Well, I got to see FIRST hand how biased the liberal media is towards him. They took a photo completely twisted it around to make him look bad, and it was nowhere near the truth. And our past president has the nerve to also criticize the POTUS for shunning the media. I wonder why he does. So, that is the truth of what really happened, not the story the media produced or the haters of our president.
Comment: There's almost nothing (short of declaring another foreign war) that Trump can do which won't inspire the liberal media to new heights of calumny.
