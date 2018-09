© Omar Sanadiki / Reuters



The US is obviously struggling to justify its military presence on Syrian territory as it uses officials and biased media to prepare the world for a new round of aggression against the Arab republic, Zakharova told reporters at her news conference on Thursday.which turned toward a peaceful course just last year.the diplomat stated.US actions in Syria must meet strong resistance, otherwise the whole world will be brought "to the brink of the abyss."The Foreign Ministry reiterated Moscow's repeated warnings that militants are plotting to stage a false-flag attack in Syria and continue their preparations for it.