© Fort Russ News

The Russian Navy held on Saturday exercises using the RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launchers and depth charges as part of large-scale military exercises in the Mediterranean Sea.The ships also carried out attacks on mock targets and underwater surveillance.A NATO vessel observed maneuvers from 12 miles away.According to the military of the Russian Navy and the Aerospace Force, the exercises meet international standards.However, t, according to FRN's sources."I want to emphasize that there were no violations of the rules of the law of the sea, nor of airspace by the participants in the maneuvers," Russian navy commander Vladimir Korolyov said.The military stressed that during the exercises all stated objectives were met."Today, more than 50 combat exercises have been successfully carried out by Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces, more than 50 naval aviation attacks have been carried out, during which 15 refueling operations were carried out in the air," Korolev revealed during the exercise inspection in Syria.He added that the military also conducted 150 training exercises for naval combat teams."I want to point out that such maneuvers are taking place for the first time in the history of modern Russia, and modern warships, supply ships and naval aviation are participating in them," added the admiral.These may be enough to stop a US attack on Syria in the coming months, andenough to maybe deter from a seaborne attack against the Arab state. The Russian Naval Forces intended to stay on alert in the region until Syrian and Iranian forces are successful in finally liberating Idlib.