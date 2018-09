© Lt. K. Fitch, US Navy / Flickr



With the arrival of another guided missile destroyer to the Mediterranean, the US may have 200 'Tomahawks' ready for a strike on Syria, as Russia warns that jihadist groups in Idlib are planning a fake chemical attack.With the arrival of the Bulkeley, the US forces in the region have up to 200 'Tomahawk' cruise missiles available to strike targets in Syria if ordered to do so, Interfax reported.Last week, Russia conducted massive naval maneuvers off the Syrian coast, culminating in marine landing drills and missile launches.Washington has repeatedly claimed that the government in Damascus is preparing chemical attacks against civilians in the Idlib province, the last remaining bastion of jihadist rebel groups. The most powerful of these groups is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra; it is an affiliate of Al-Qaeda, the terrorist organization the US holds responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.Russia has accused the White Helmets of staging a chemical attack in Idlib in order to provoke a Western military intervention in Syria.