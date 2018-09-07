© unknown



About the Author:



Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not discuss the possibility of assassinating Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.Trump told reporters when asked to comment on the matter.The statement by US President Donald Trump comes after a Washington Post journalist,after he learned of a suspected chemical attack on Khan Shaykhun in April 4, 2017.Trump dubbed Woodward's book "total fiction," saying thatA day earlier, the president of the United States alerted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad via Twitter against a military operation in Syria's Idlib province, which remained a stronghold of terrorist insurgency in the country.the book shows that top US leaders disobeyed Trump's orders to limit what they saw as dangerous behavior. The publication shows Trump as impulsive in his decisions and a climate of chaos and nervousness pervading his team.Trump told his Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, that he wanted the Syrian president killed after news of chemical attacks in Syria in April 2017. Mattis replied that he would, however, developed a limited air strike plan to prevent Assad from being threatened. According to the book, Mattis told his associates that the US president acted like a child.White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders saidIn an interview with the Daily Caller, Trump denied the book's allegations, calling it "dirty," saying it's another bad book. The president also said that Woodward has "many problems of credibility."Bob Woodward gained fame after writing about the Watergate scandal in the 1970s. Since then he has written several books about the backstage in the White House. His new book will be released on September 11.