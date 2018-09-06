Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported yesterday that the move came in response to the Israeli Central Court's decision following a request filed by the families.
Israel has in recent weeks confiscated four boats coming from Europe in an effort to break the Israeli navy blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip.
According to the paper, the court has heard the opinion of senior navy and intelligence officials who said the boats' ownership would have been transferred to Hamas if it had reached Gaza.
The Israeli army announced that it is holding the boats in the port of Ashdod in central Israel.
One of the two families, the Gavish family says three of its members were killed in a 2002 attack while they were in a house in the illegal settlement of Elon Moreh in the northern West Bank while the Feinstein family says one of its members was killed in an attack in Jerusalem in 2001.
The Israeli paper said the court found a direct link between the attacks and Hamas, adding that the money obtained from the sale of the boats will probably not exceed several thousand shekels, but the two families see the decision as important in principle.
Comment: Back in April, plans were being readied for the Flotilla to set sail: Al awda ship to sail to Gaza with new freedom flotilla. However, later in April Gaza's Ark "was rocked by an explosion early Tuesday, partially sinking the vessel weeks before it was to set sail from the Gaza Port," and then in July, a Palestinian boat tried to leave Gaza's shores, however, Israel stops boat from Gaza seeking to break naval blockade; Israel has a six nautical mile restriction in place.
Keeping with how the PTB in Israel operate, still later in July the Israeli forces then decided to hijack a flotilla's medical supplies destined to people who desperately need them: Latest #FreedomFlotilla boat carrying medical supplies for Gaza hijacked by Israeli forces. Of course, it did not end there as the Swedish-flagged vessel bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza intercepted by Israeli navy.
According to a Canadian partner in the Freedom Flotilla, they reported on August 24th, 2018:
The two boats 'Al Awda' (The Return) and 'Freedom' were hijacked by the Israeli Occupation Forces in international waters 42 and 49 nautical miles respectively off the coast of Gaza. During their unlawful detention, crew, participants and journalists were subjected to a range of physical and emotional violence.As the main article shows, the 'boats' have been stolen by Israel and are now to be sold with the proceeds dispersed to "two settlers families" while reminding the world that Gaza is a 'Closed Zone' controlled by an Israeli pathocracy.
The captain of Al Awda was threatened with execution, 4 people were tasered, 3 people had ribs broken by the Israeli military and one person had his foot broken.
They were all taken against their will to Israel, unlawfully imprisoned and ultimately deported. The Israeli authorities have stolen the boats and the 13,000 Euros worth of medical supplies that we were carrying as gifts, as well as many of the participants' personal belongings (including clothes, a Bible, credit cards, IDs and mobile phones). Incredibly, they have begun to take legal action to attempt to confiscate the boats.