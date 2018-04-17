The Freedom Flotilla coalition has announced the preparation for a new campaign to break the siege on Gaza. The campaign will be launched from northern Europe in mid-May under the slogan "for a just future for Palestinians".One of the vessels that will sail for the Freedom Flotilla was named al-Awda (Return) to mark the 70th anniversary of the 1948 Nakba and support the Palestinian refugees' right of return.Birawi added that the ships will visit some European ports in addition to one Arab port, where solidarity events in support of the Palestinian people will be organized, before heading to Gaza.