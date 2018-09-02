Jewish Banksters Finance Mossad

Mossad Feeds U.S. Intelligence Disinformation

Mossad Creates and Controls Islamic Extremist Groups and Uses Them As Patsies

Mossad Tests Chemical Weapons on Civilians

Mossad Frames People as Nazis to Discredit Them

Mossad Control International Media

Mossad Made Saddam Hussein into a Villain Despite the Fact that Israel Considered Him a Moderate

Mossad Destabilizes Countries Through Various Means Including Civil Anarchy, Arming Religious Fanatics, and Assassinations

Mossad Behind Privatization Schemes

Mossad Conducts Sophisticated Pyschological Warfare Against All Nations, Especially the United States

from volunteer agents in Amnesty International to fully bought members of the U.S. Congress."

Mossad Armed and Supported the Kurds Against Iraq and Saddam

Sayan (Secret Civilian Jewish Helpers) Break the Law to Help Mossad Carry Out Assassinations and Operations

Canadian Judge Bars Discussion of Ostrovsky's First Book After Pressure From Israeli Government

Zionist Larry King and Guests Call Ostrovsky a Liar - Jonathan Pollard Affair, The Lavon Affair

Ostrovsky Says Zionism and the State of Israel are a Racist, Prejudiced, and Oppressive Nightmare

Mossad Planned a False-Flag Assassination of George Bush Using Palestinian Patsies at the Madrid Peace Conference

Mossad Make Themselves Appear as the Heroes Even When They Are the Villains (Bush Assassination Plot)

Mossad Used Their Media Control to Discredit Israeli Nuclear Whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu

Mossad helped stage phoney August Coup against Gorbachev in order to legitimize the so called democratization of the Soviet Union

Excerpts from Israeli Mossad defector Victor Ostrovsky's second book in his whistleblower series.(Disclaimer: Ostrovsky may be a false opposition defector who leaks some truths as part of a Limited Hangout campaign to muddy the water overall. For example, he doesn't explain what really happened when Israel helped the Soviets stage a fake coup against Gorbachev {see below}, but I tend to think Ostrovsky simply didn't realize what was actually going on. Regardless, I think there is enough truth in his books to help us understand the bigger picture. -Timothy Fitzpatrick)By Victor Ostrovsky"Had this been a normal Mossad operation, he could have gotten as much money as he wanted from a bank sayan - a Jewish banker who is regarded as trustworthy and will open the bank for you at any time and provide as much money as needed"-pg. 150"Operation Trojan was one of the Mossad's greatest successes.-pg. 116"By the end of March, the Americans were already intercepting messages broadcast by the Trojan, which was only activated during heavy communication traffic hours. Using the Trojan, the Mossad tried to make it appear that a long series of terrorist orders were being transmitted to various Libyan embassies around the world (or, as they were called by the Libyans, Peoples' Bureaus). As the Mossad had hoped, the transmissions were deciphered by the Americans and construed as ample proof that the Libyans were active sponsors of terrorism. What's more, the Americans pointed out, Mossad reports confirmed it."-pg. 115"Supporting the radical elements of Muslim fundamentalism sat well with the Mossad's general plan for the region. An Arab world run by fundamentalists would not be a party to any negotiations with the West, thus leaving Israel again as the only democratic, rational country in the region. And if the Mossad could arrange for the Hamas (Palestinian fundamentalists) to take over the Palestinian streets from the PLO, then the picture would be complete."-pg. 197"It was Uri who enlightened me regarding the Nes Ziyyona facility. It was, he said, an ABC warfare laboratory - ABC standing for atomic, bacteriological, and chemical. It was where our top epidemiological scientists were developing various doomsday machines. Because we were so vulnerable and would not have a second chance should there be an all-out war in which this type of weapon would be needed [Sampson Option], there was no room for error. The Palestinian infiltrators came in handy in this regard. As human guinea pigs, they could make sure the weapons the scientists were developing worked properly and could verify how fast they worked and make them even more efficient."-pg. 188"Ran had realized at some point in mid-1987 that trouble was on the horizon. There was growing dissatisfaction in the Mossad and in the right-wing elements of the Israeli government regarding the behaviour of Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who was defying direct Israeli warnings regarding his relationship with the Austrian leader Kurt Waldheim, who'd been branded a Nazi. (The branding was done by a field unity of Al that entered a UN building on Park Avenue South in New York and placed several incriminating documents that had been removed from other files into Waldheim's file and the files of a few other individuals - for future use.[Uwe Barschel was assassinated later by Mossad]-pgs. 228-229"He then wanted to hear as much as I could tell him aboutthe British newspaper magnate. His reason was that they were aware of the constant Mossad interest in purchasing media so that it could both influence public opinion and use journalism as a cover for inserting agents into countries."He identified Maxwell as a Mossad agent and also reminded me of other occasions on which the Mossad had been behind the purchase of newspapers in England. As an example, he gave the Eastern African, which was bought with Mossad money by an Israeli businessman. The purchase was made, he said, to assist the South African propaganda machine in making apartheid more palatable in the West....Maxwell was a sayan on a grand scale."-pg. 203"I explained to my host, as I had to the British, that in the beginning the Mossad would help Maxwell purchase the newspapers by lending him money and causing labour disputes and other problems, making the target purchases more vulnerable. Later, the tactics changed; they would target in advance a paper that he was to purchase and start it on a collision course with bankruptcy using all available strategies, starting with workforce agitation and ending with pullback of funds from the paper through bankers and advertisers sympathetic to the Mossad. Then, once the target was softened, they'd send Maxwell in for the kill."-Pg. 204Ephraim had spelled it out for me and confirmed some of the information I'd already known. He then went on. "After the bombing of Libya, our friend Qadhafi is sure to stay out of the picture for some time. Iraq and Saddam Hussein are the next target. We are starting now to build him up as the big villain. It will take some time, but in the end, there's no doubt it'll work." (spoken before the Gulf War)-pg. 117"The Mossad had all but saturated the intelligence field with information regarding the evil intentions of Saddam the Terrible, banking on the fact that before long, he'd have enough rope to hang himself."It was clear what the Mossad's overall goal was. It wanted the West to do its bidding, just as the Americans had in Libya with the bombing of Qadhafi. After all, Israel didn't possess carriers and ample air power, and although it was capable of bombing a refugee camp in Tunis, that was not the same. The Mossad leaders knew that if they could make Saddam appear bad enough and a threat to the Gulf oil supply, of which he'd been the protector up to that point, then the United States and its allies would not let him get away with anything, but would take measures that would all but eliminate his army and his weapons potential, especially if they were led to believe that this might just be their last chance before he went nuclear."-pg. 254"As long as it was political, it was fine, but now the Mossad is plunging headlong into this shit. They've decided that it's time to destabilize Jordan to the point of civil anarchy.""Destabilize? How?""Wasn't the Mossad running weapons to the Egyptian fundamentalists through Afghanistan or something?""That's right."-pg. 143"The French wanted me to see what information I could gather on some people who, they were worried, were out to destabilize their South Pacific colonies. The plan of these supposed "destabilizers" was to privatize a small country as a model for the world (in other words, create a small political system in which there is no government ownership and see if that model can be extrapolated to a wider setting). A subsidiary goal was to make money in various ways.""The first name on the list I was handed wasA prominent American, Pool was the leading advocate of privatization of the American aviation industry. He was the president of the Reason Foundation, located in Santa Monica, California.""Then there was a man called Harry Donald Schultz. He was living in the United States and, from time to time, in Monaco. Schultz's partner was named Riner Dienharts. The Frenchman said that all these names tied in somehow with a Canadian foundation in Vancouver, British Columbia, called the Phoenix Foundation.""Pool was a member, if not a leader, of the Libertarian party."-pgs. 243-244"Operation Brush-Fire. This was an all-out LAP (LoAhma Psicologit - Israeli psychological warfare) attack aimed at getting the United States involved militarily in the Middle East in general and the Gulf area in particular.""The Iran-Iraq war was over. It seemed that the Iranians had had enough and were happy to agree to end the war as the Iraqis wanted. The Mossad, for their part, pretended to the Americans that they wanted to topple Saddam Hussein, while at the same time passing on information to his Muchabarat from the Israeli embassy in Washington, warning him about various attempts on his life and on his regime."Mossad manipulated it so that Iraq looked as if it were the only country unwilling to talk, thereby convincing the Americans that Iraq had a different agenda.""By January 1989, the Mossad LAP machine was busy portraying Saddam as a tyrant and a danger to the world. The Mossad activated every asset it had, in every place possible,-pgs. 246-247"Saddam had been killing his own people, the cry went; what could his enemies expect? The gruesome photos of dead Kurdish mothers clutching their dead babies after a gas attack by Saddam's army were real, and the acts were horrendous. But-pg. 247"They left the cars in an underground parking lot to be picked up the next day by a car sayan who'd rented the cars to them (Mossad assassins) without registering the rental.""The Canadian judge had barred all discussions of the book for a period of ten days. I knew that this was the interval of time that the Mossad had to try to stop me.-pg. 264"Then there was the Larry King Show, by which time the gag order was lifted, where I received somewhat rougher treatment. To build some contentiousness into the hour, the show's producers had inviteda professor from the American University in Washington, D.C. to join King and me. From the start, it was clear that Perelmuter was an enthusiastic supporter of the state of Israel, and that what he'd heard about my book - he admitted he hadn't read it - he didn't like it.There was never enough time on such shows to put Perelmuter and other "designated champions of Israel" on the spot. How did they know that everything I was saying was lies? I was the one who'd served in the Mossad, not they. W(as in the Pollard case) and hadn't refrained from attacking American interests (as in the case of the Lavon affair in Egypt, among others)-pg. 265"I had already realized for some time that I no longer shared that ideology that for me the state of Israel was no longer the fulfillment of an ancient dream. For me, it was more a nightmare of prejudice, wallowing in racism and waving the white and blue flag as a banner of oppression. I wanted no part of it. What I was doing now was showing the carriers of that banner their vulnerability, so that they would stop and reappraise their own purpose. Maybe then they could join the family of nations on an equal footing."-pg. 273"There was no doubt that Bush would be out of his element on October 30 when he arrived in Madrid to open the peace talks."It was clear from the start that the assassination would be blamed on the Palestinians - perhaps ending once and for all their irritating resistance and making them the people most hated by all Americans.Three Palestinian extremists were taken by a Kidon unit from their hiding place in Beirut and relocated incommunicado in a special detention location in the Negev desert. The three were Beijdun Salameh, Mohammed Hussein, and Hussein Shahin.At the same time, various threats, some real and some not, were made against the president. The Mossad clique added its share, in order to more precisely define the threat as if it were coming from a group affiliated with a certain guarantee of getting attention and keeping it. So if something were to happen, the media would be quick to react and say, "We knew about it, and don't forget where you saw it first."-pg. 278-279"Several days before the event, it was leaked to the Spanish police that the three terrorists were on their way to Madrid and that they were probably planning some extravagant action. SIn the ensuing confusion, the Mossad people would kill the "perpetrators", scoring yet another victory for the Mossad. They'd be very sorry that they hadn't been able to save the president, but protecting him was not their job to begin with. With all the security forces involved and the assassins dead, it would be very difficult to discover where the security breach had been, except that several of the countries in involved in the conference, such as Syria, were regarded as countries that assisted terrorists. With that in mind, it would be a foregone conclusion where the breach was. As far as the Mossad clique was concerned, it was a win-win situation."-pg. 279-280"But the Mossad had used its ace in the hole one time too many. Asking Maxwell to get involved in a matter of secondary importance (namely, the Vanunu affair) had been a big mistake, for which the media mogul would be made to pay the price.That involvement caused suspicion in the British Parliament that there was no smoke without fire, particularly after the publication of a book by an American reporter claiming Maxwell was a Mossad agent."-pg. 284"It was Maxwell who'd helped created the ties with the now-defunct KGB. The right-wingers realized it would be a devastating blow to Israel's standing in the West of the world were to learn that the Mossad had participated in an way, as minute as that participation might be, in the attempted coup to stop the democratization of the Soviet Union. It would be perceived as treason against the West."A small meeting of right-wingers at Mossad headquarters resulted in a consensus to terminate Maxwell."