Strong warning to West

Reconciliation in Idlib

The situation when terrorists are using Syria's Idlib province as a staging ground for attacks on the positions of Syrian troops and Russia's Hmeimim air base is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem."It is unacceptable when terrorists who are gathered there, first and foremost, members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group [outlawed in Russia - TASS], try to use this de-escalation zone to carry out attacks on the positions of the Syrian Army and target Russia's Hmeimim air base with drones," Lavrov said.Moscow has sent a clear and strong warning to the West against playing with fire in the Syrian province of Idlib, Lavrov said., fighting against terrorism and creating conditions for the return of refugees," Lavrov said.the Russian top diplomat pointed out.he said. "Our Defense and Foreign Ministries presented facts to send a clear and strong warning to our western counterparts against playing with fire," Lavrov added.According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow and Damascus also agreed to continue coordinating their activities aimed at resolving the situation in Syria.Idlib is the only Syrian province still controlled by illegal armed groups. In 2017, a de-escalation zone was established in the region, where militants reluctant to lay down their arms can move together with their families. According to United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, Idlib currently hosts about 10,000 militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra and Al-Qaeda terror groups (both outlawed in Russia).On Wednesday, Lavrov expressed hope that western countries would refrain from impeding plans to conduct an anti-terrorist operation against Jabhat al-Nusra in Idlib.Damascus is making steps to arrange local reconciliation in Idlib Governorate with the paramilitary units, the leaders of which are seeking to break away from the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist grouping, Lavrov said."Our Syrian friends shared with us the information on the progress of their efforts to arrange more local reconciliations with the armed units stranded in Idlib and willing to break away from Jabhat al-Nusra, as well as on the efforts to ensure civilians' security in that zone of de-escalation," he said.