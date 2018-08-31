The White Helmets have kidnapped 44 children in Idlib to use in a staged chemical weapons attack in the militant-held part of this Syrian province
© CNN.com
White Helmets stage a rescue.
, Syrian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Walid Muallem stated following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
"Behind the creation of the pseudo-organization the White Helmets, are the British special services: they sponsor them, they lead them. They were behind the organization of those fabricated scenarios for the use of chemical weapons and now they are preparing such a development of the situation with the use of chemical weapons in Idlib," Muallem said.
The minister also emphasized that the Syrian military does not possess such weapons and there is no need for the Syrian army to use any kind of such weapons to defeat terrorists in the country.
"We are in the last step to put an end the crisis in our country and liberate our entire territory from terrorism," he noted. "The US, UK and France are not happy with the failure of their plot in Syria, so they want to attack it from outside the UN Security Council in order to foil the political process, offer assistance to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and prolong the crisis. Therefore, we have the legitimate right to defend ourselves and the aggressor States will bear the disastrous consequences due to their aggression."
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that Idlib militants and the White Helments assisted by foreign intelligence are preparing to stage a chemical attack in Idlib province
to accuse the Syrian government and create a pretext for a US-led missile strike on government factilities in Syria. The US military has already prepared a strike force to attack the country.
Comment: Of course, you cannot have a convincing, heart-wrenching staged chemical attack if you don't sprinkle the scene with a few bodies of dead children.
The whole world has been warned now. If and when this happens, you know who to blame. You will also know that the Western bombardment to follow will be a naked, cynical and unjustified aggression.