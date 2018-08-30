© Khalil Ashawi / Reuters



Moscow has briefed US diplomats on a plan by militants to stage a false flag chemical weapons attack in Syria's Idlib province meant to frame Damascus, the Russian ambassador in the US has said.The attendees of the rare meeting and the fact that it had taken place earlier this week was revealed by US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert during a daily briefing.At the meeting, Russia officially conveyed its concerns over reports that Washington together with France and the UK is gearing up for another set of airstrikes in Syria under the pretext of a chemical attack, that would immediately be blamed on the Syrian government.Such rhetoric fanned by Washington may prompt militants and their "pseudo-humanitarian" organizations like the White Helmets to mount another provocation using chemical agents, Antonov warned.The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that Tahrir al-Sham was plotting a chemical attack that would then be misrepresented as another "atrocity" by the "Syrian regime." Eight canisters of chlorine have been delivered to a village near Jisr al-Shughur city, and a specially trained group of militants, prepped by the British security company Olive, also arrived in the area to imitate a rescue operation to save the civilian "victims." Militants plan to use child hostages in the staged incident, according to Antonov.Moscow cautioned Washington against falling for this provocation, noting that a massive airstrike targeting Syria's military and civilian infrastructure will constitute another act of "groundless and illegal aggression" against Syria.President Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton stated last week that the US "will respond very strongly" in case of a chemical attack by Damascus. The warning was interpreted by the Russian Defense Ministry as a veiled confirmation that the US has been considering an airstrike on Syria similar to the one it carried out in April, alongside France and the UK.Unlike Damascus, militants have plenty to gain from a potential chemical attack in Idlib, former Pentagon official Michael Maloof told RT.by hardline militants in any way differently than it did the chemical incident in the town of Douma on April 7, 2018, Maloof added.Back then, the US, France and the UK launched a series of strikes against multiple targets in Syria just seven days after reports that some 70 people were killed due to exposure to a highly toxic chemical agent, possibly sarin.