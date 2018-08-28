© Vitaliy Timkiv / Sputnik

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has disclosed plans to expand the list of military roles that can be undertaken by female cadets and students - both in military schools and universities with military education centers.The statement came after one of Shoigu's deputies, Nikolai Pankov, said that, at the moment, a very large number of young Russian women wanted to enter military service and receive military education.Shoigu approved the proposal to compose and officially validate the list of military professions that can be taught to female students in the military educational centers at universities.Last year, the Russian Defense Ministry introduced a plan for major reform in officer training including the replacement of military departments in civilian universities with dedicated centers offering improved training for various specialists, based on specific requests from the Defense Ministry. The new rules also allow students to have their studies sponsored by the Defense Ministry on condition that they sign contracts for active service before beginning their education.Shoigu also described an experiment last year, in which 15 Russian women joined the Krasnodar Military Aviation School for the first time in many years, as successful.The Defense Ministry replied that that conscription for men was not a right, but a duty and added that women can join the military as volunteers and build their careers to any rank - from private soldier to general. The ministry added that Russia currently has about 45,000 women in the military with the overall strength of the forces being about 830,000.