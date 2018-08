© Getty Images

In a study called "Money, Work, and Marital Stability," Harvard sociology professor Alexandra Killewald made an interesting discovery: "husbands' lack of full-time employment is associated with higher risk of divorce." Killewald - who studies how gender shapes "the mutual relationships between family circumstances and work outcomes in the United States" - glumly concludes from her research that "the husband breadwinner norm persists."When asked recently by Steve Calechman of fatherly.com to speculate as to why husbands not working might contribute to higher divorce rates, Killewald talked about the harmful effects of this gender expectation. "If the expectation [to work] is from him, he could become depressed, drink more, and do other unhelpful behaviors for the marriage," Killewald said. "It's also possible that wives expect husbands to work full-time and when they don't, they think that's a signal about not being a good husband," she continued. Her final speculation (none of these scenarios were backed by any research) was that "other people around the couple could have opinions about him being out of work and that could affect the stability [of the marriage]."Interestingly, Killewald's research indicated that the amount of money the husband makes does not play into this statistic. "It's about something about work itself," Killewald explains (we can just imagine her shaking her head in mystification about what this could be).Dr. Lisa Neff, a researcher at the University of Texas' Austin Marriage Project, conducted a study that found thatwhile this was not a factor for women. Another study, out of Oxford University, found thatKillewald says that "we don't consider caregiving to be a high prestige role, so there hasn't been a social movement that has men protesting for paternity leave." But the logic of this is so garbled as to be almost incomprehensible. If caregiving is not "high prestige" but is valuable, then shouldn't feminists want to raise awareness of its importance and women's achievements within its sphere? But, instead, Killewald seems to be saying that men must become caregivers in order for caregiving to mean anything to society. Is the feminist perspective that men must take over all the jobs that women do well in order to funnel "prestige" to them? How would that be a win for feminism?Then we could also acknowledge that men feel competent when they work outside the home, and that feeling competent makes them happy. Then we could make an assumption that personal happiness contributes to marital happiness, and that marital happiness prevents divorce.The truth actually seems to be that Killewald's research suggests that a more traditional family structure - or at least one in which the man is working outside the home - leads to both partners feeling happier and more fulfilled in their marriage. Instead of trying to disrupt the "gender norms" - which, presumably, would lead to more divorce -But that would be too simple, wouldn't it? Darn.