The European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG-ECHO) reports that heavy rains in Sudan since mid-July have caused severe flooding. As many as 8,900 families have been displaced as a result of the flooding.As of 16 August the floods and rain had left at least 23 people dead, over 60 injured and affected more than 70,000 people in 7 different states.ECHO said the most affected states are Kassala (28,210 people), West Kordofan (23,880 people) and Khartoum (10,080 people). Homes and key infrastructure has been damaged and livelihoods disrupted.International humanitarian agencies have been providing food, emergency shelter and non-food items.The Sudanese Red Crescent Society has activated its Emergency Operation Centre and has conducted assessments identifying the need for shelter, medical first aid services, tracing services, safe drinking water, health, sanitation and hygiene awareness.An Emergency Plan of Action to support 12,500 people (2 500 households) in West Kordofan and Kassala States was adopted by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on 13 August 2018.