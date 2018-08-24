Germany is set for its lowest grain harvest in 24 years

The scorching summer has ended five years of plenty in many wheat producing countries and drawn down the reserves of major exporters to their, when low grain stocks contributed to food riots across Africa and Asia.Global stocks are expected to hit 273 million tonnes at the start of this years grain marketing season, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates, but the problem is thatChina is well aware of what's around the corner, and in recent years has implemented bullish plans to withstand any potential global food shortages.It is predicted that by the end of the season,The USDA estimates that China, which consumes 16% of the world's wheat, will hold 46% of its stocks at the beginning of the season, which starts now, and more than half by the end.The 126.8 million tonnes China is estimated to hold is up 135% from 54 million five years ago."People need to get rid of China stocks (in their calculations) ... if you do that," said Dan Basse, president of AgResource Co in Chicago.A repeat of the 2007/2008 crisis (occurring during solar minimum of cycle 23), which, is a real possibility.The recent four-year high for wheat prices of $5.93 a bushel pales in comparison to the high of $13.34-1/2 a bushel in February 2008.The wheat crop in several of the world's biggest exporters - Argentina, Australia, Canada, the European Union, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine and the United States - hasafter crops wilted under the highest summer temperatures since records began in 1881.Russia's agriculture ministry held a meeting with grain traders on Friday to discuss export volumes -We're seeing nations that ordinary export beginning to hold onto their stocks.Take a leaf out of China's book, and stockpile.