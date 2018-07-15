The storms that produced these hail swaths came in a one-two punch, according to a summary from the National Weather Service. The first arrived on June 27, 2018, charting a southeasterly path of destruction as it moved across Sully and Stanley counties, narrowly missing the city of Pierre, South Dakota. A second storm left an even longer swath, stretching from the Wyoming-South Dakota border for hundreds of miles before ending east of the Missouri River. Some areas reported hail larger than 4 inches (10 centimeters) in diameter, about the size of a grapefruit. The large hail-in conjunction with strong winds-stripped corn stalks bare and pummeled soybean leaves.
researchers noted that the hail scar remained visible in satellite imagery for about six weeks.
The top image was captured on July 7, 2018, by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Terra satellite. The damage was pronounced enough that it even elevated land surface temperatures, visible in the map above. "In the damaged areas, land surface temperatures are higher than in the surrounding areas because the bare soils heat up faster than in the non-damaged, vegetated areas," said Bell.
The warmer temperatures within the damage swath are likely altering how and where warm air rises-a process called convection. Since convection is a critical ingredient in the formation of thunderstorms, some research suggests that these changes may cause or intensify thunderstorms in the region for the coming days and weeks.
The third image shows a more detailed view of damage just north of Onida, as observed two days later in both natural and false color by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8.
U.S. Geological Survey and MODIS data from LANCE/EOSDIS Rapid Response. Story by Adam Voiland.
