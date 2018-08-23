Israeli made weapons sized by Syrian army
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized a large amount of weapons near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights this week, state-owned Al-Ikhbariya reported on Wednesday.

According to the Al-Ikhbariya report, the Syrian Arab Army seized a large quantity of weapons inside the former rebel stronghold of Jabata Al-Khashab in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

The Syrian Army reportedly seized this large weapons cache this week while combing through several buildings that were used by the jihadist rebels for storage in Jabata Al-Khashab.

The Syrian Army managed to seize a large quantity of Israeli-made RPGs, heavy machine guns, IEDs, and ammunition boxes.

Below is the short video from Al-Ikhbariya that was released on Wednesday: