paris knife attack
© Philippe Wojazer / Reuters
French police secure a street after a knife attack in Trappes, near Paris
Two people have been killed and one seriously injured after a man, reportedly wielding a knife, carried out an attack in a Paris suburb. Security forces have "neutralized" the attacker.

Police killed the assailant on Thursday morning after he attacked people in the street in the Trappes commune, not far from Versailles. Local media said the attacker - a man born in 1982 - was armed with a knife and barricaded inside a pavilion shouting: "Allahu akbar, if you enter I will blast you all."


The attacker was previously known to security services and was listed on the national security threat list, known as Fiche S, for incitement to terrorism, according to local media reports.

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack through its propaganda mouthpiece Amaq. The statement did not provide any evidence.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported citing an interior ministry source that the two victims are believed to be the assailant's mother and sister, suggesting the attack might have been a family quarrel.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb expressed his condolences to the victims and their families on Twitter and stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.