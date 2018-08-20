In footage shot by an eyewitnesses, a column of military vehicles can be seen turning on one of the streets of the city. However, at some point, the anti-aircraft unit leaves the route and crashes into the office building. Amazingly, the vehicle did not hurt any of the onlookers.It is not yet known what caused the incident.The incident occurred after a military parade rehearsal in Kiev; it will be held on Ukraine's Independence Day. As part of this event, military equipment drove along the central street of the Ukrainian capital.