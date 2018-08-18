A 42-year-old truck driver was kidnapped with his truck and cargo of electronic equipment with a value of more than 5 million euros.of Amsterdam Schiphol Airport where he had loaded his truck. The man forced the driver to drive his truck off the site.Then the robber stopped the driver and mistreated him. The lorry driver wasand later released near Schiphol.There is no trace of the truck and cargo, according to Police.