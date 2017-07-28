© Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik



The chairman of Russia's Security Council has invited BRICS nations to participate in an international database for countering terrorism - a project launched by the Federal Security Service in order to target terrorists and their sponsors.Thanks to the participation of 33 foreign special services and a number of relevant international organizations, we have created a consolidated array of information on persons complicit in terrorist activities and also on extremist and terrorist groups," Nikolai Patrushev said during a meeting of security officials from BRICS countries in Beijing.BRICS is an international group uniting Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - the five major emerging economies with about half of the world's population and 30 percent of global economic output."We are confident that considering the threat that comes from the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group as well as the danger of other terrorist organizations, we must act resolutely. And we count on our colleagues' support in this," the Russian official stated.Patrushev previously called for unity among BRICS countries and noted that Western nations had attempted to suppress the bloc's development. In mid-2015, he said that the West had withdrawn more than $3.5 trillion since 2005, seeking to suppress the group.