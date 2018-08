© UPI

Los Angeles' urban railway is the first in the nation to roll out body scanners to protect passengers.The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, known as the Metro, serving 9.6 million people -- nearly a third of California's residents -- rolled out the body scanners at a media event at Union Station on Tuesday, Metro said in its blog More of the devices will be rolled out across the transit system, though officials did not provide specific dates.The LA Metro and Transportation Security Administration said in a joint statement the Metro is the first in the nation to purchase the body scanners."The device allows law enforcement agents and Metro Security to screen rail and bus patrons without disrupting foot traffic and to take decisive, preemptive action if suspicious items are found," the joint statement said.Officials have said the body scanners will be non-intrusive, explaining in the joint statement they operate by identifying objects that block "naturally-occurring waves" produced by someone's body.The Metro tested several types of body scanners in a pilot program last year to evaluate their accuracy and capacity."Most people won't even know they're being scanned, so there's no risk of them missing their train service on a daily basis," Dave Sotero, an LA Metro spokesman, told The New York Times However, Brian D. Taylor, director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, told The TimesIn December, a failed suicide bombing on a busy New York subway corridor in killed no one and seriously injured only the suspect, a 27-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh, Akayed Ullah, authorities said.