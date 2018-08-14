We shared the following:
After more than a year of the Mueller investigation, millions of dollars and the Mainstream Media's (MSM) relentless attack on President Trump, what do we have? Nothing really.President Trump tweeted in February that if the goal of Russia was to create discord in the US then they have succeeded. "They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!"
Since this tweet, the Russia fairy tale has fallen apart. Corrupt Mueller and his team of conflicted, biased and corrupt investigators and attorneys have found nothing related to their target, President Trump, and now their indictments are unraveling.
After discussing the status of Mueller's indictments to date we stated the following.
As the Russia meddling into the 2016 US election unwinds, the meddling by the UK, is becoming surprisingly more apparent.
Christopher Steele
We've known for over a year that the Clinton campaign and the FBI worked with former UK MI6 spy Christopher Steele, who authored a dossier of salacious statements about President Trump. Steele was reportedly paid by Fusion GPS for the document.
Steele was paid $168,000 by Glenn Simpson's company Fusion GPS for the series of memos containing information that was selectively briefed to journalists approved by Simpson and used by the FBI.The Steele dossier was never verified and is suspected of being a total fiction. This act alone by a spy from the UK is troubling enough, but that is not it.
Joseph Mifsud
George Papadopoulos, the lower level campaign worker for the Trump campaign, appears to have been targeted by three individuals with ties to British and/or U.S. Intelligence: Joseph Mifsud, Alexander Downer and Stefan Halper.
Mifsud and Papadopoulos obtained positions at an organization named the Centre for International Energy and Natural Resources Law & Security. Papadopoulos was a 'nobody' and the Centre sketchy at best. Mifsud vanished in early November 2017, shortly after Papadopoulos was in the news and indicted. His whereabouts are still unknown.
Although the common story is that Mifsud is a Russian Agent, many ties seem to lead [him] back to UK Intelligence. Julian Assange put out a Twitter Thread noting the connection between Mifsud and UK Intelligence.
Alexander Downer
Although, not a Brit, Alexander Downer is the Australian individual who apparently overheard Papadopoulos talk about Trump and Russia in a bar which alerted the FBI to the story and their eventual spy program on Trump. This story has been refuted for months.
The Papadopoulos/Downer meeting has been portrayed as a chance encounterin a bar. That does not appear to be the case....Downer has direct ties to UK Intelligence firm Hakluyt where he served on the Advisory Board from 2008-2014.
Shortly after the Papadopoulos and Downer chance encounter, Peter Strzok was in London per texts released by the FBI. "Strzok texts suggest he was in London on August 3, 2016." The corrupt FBI's investigation into Trump officially started a few days earlier.
Stefan Halper
One individual all over the Internet and social media by the name of Stefan Halper has been identified as a potential FBI spy into the Trump campaign. (Note that some believe that Obama may have had more than one spy on the Trump campaign). The most intriguing individual related to Papadopoulos is Halper.
According to Jeff Carlson at theMarketswork -
My guess is Papadopoulos never knew what hit him. A young man, suddenly thrust into a position beyond his experience, Papadopoulos made for an easy intelligence target.Other Internet sleuths tied Halper to the Obama team of crooks. Halper was paid more than $400,000 in 2016 for his efforts to set Papadopulos up and get him to sing to the Australia diplomat about Hillary's emails being held by Russia. Halper and others planted this information on Papadopulos before he shared this with the Aussie in a drunken London pub discussion.
Carter Page almost certainly discussed the just completed Moscow trip with his host, Stefan Halper, during the London symposium.
It's now being reported that Devin Nunes has learned the identity of a "top secret intelligence source" that was part of the FBI's Counterintelligence Investigation.
I think there's a decent chance that source is Stefan Halper.
Halper had contact with both Papadopulos and Carter Page. Halper has connections to UK Intelligence and US Intelligence. Halper met with Carter Page just days after Page's Moscow trip.
Additional research shows that Halper was a classmate of impeached President Bill Clinton. Halper apparently knew Bill Clinton well in their days at Oxford. He later worked as an Advisor to the Clinton Administration.
Robert Hannigan
Hannigan had been Head of the GCHQ and he suddenly resigned in January [2017] -
Hannigan only took over at the UK's surveillance agency in November 2014 to oversee a more open approach after revelations by the National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden put GCHQ on the defensive in 2013.It's still not known, what, if any connection to the Trump - Russia collusion fantasy, Hannigan may have had.
His sudden resignation - he informed staff just hours before making this decision public - prompted speculation that it might be related to British concerns over shared intelligence with the US in the wake of Donald Trump becoming president.
But the GCHQ press release stressed his decision was exclusively for family reasons. As well as his ill wife, Hannigan has two elderly parents to look after. He will remain in post until a successor is appointed.
Now we know that we were absolutely on to something ->
Over the past couple of days information about Christopher Steele's relationship with demoted FBI attorney Bruce Ohr has been released. Ohr's wife worked for Fusion GPS, the firm that also worked with Steele in the creation and dissemination of the famous fake and unsupported dossier used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on President Trump.
Yesterday we reported that investigative reporter John Solomon obtained text messages between twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr and dossier author Christopher Steele that are very damning to the Russia witch hunt.
Bruce Ohr, who worked directly under Rod Rosenstein, was discussing getting Christopher Steele back into the FBI in the summer of 2017-after he was deemed "not suitable" and 'terminated' for leaking to the media in November of 2016.
Via John Solomon of The Hill, beginning in July of 2017, Christopher Steele was sending urgent text messages to Bruce Ohr desperate to assist Robert Mueller in the Russia witch hunt.
"Hi Bruce, hope you're enjoying the summer," Steele wrote Ohr on July 16, 2017. "I spoke to my old colleagues last week and they assured me they would not stand in the way of our re-engagement with the Bureau."Solomon continues -
Whatever the case, the text messages portray Steele as increasingly aggravated that his return to informant's work on the Russia case was going so slowly.Was Steele referring to his former boss Hannigan when he noted that "certain people have been willing to risk everything" and was he referring to the UK intelligence community when he mentioned his "old colleagues"? If this is the case then was the top of the UK intelligence network involved with Steele and 'Spygate'? Why were they trying to prevent President Trump from winning the election?
"I am presuming you've heard nothing back from your SC colleagues on the issues you kindly put to them from me," Steele texted Ohr on Nov. 18, 2017. "We have heard nothing from them either.
"To say this is disappointing would be an understatement! Certain people have been willing to risk everything to engage with them in an effort to help them reach the truth."
In Summary:
As we noted in May: Based on information to date, the UK had more to do with interfering with the US 2016 Presidential election than Russia. The Obama team and the Clinton campaign spied on the Trump team and used the entire government apparatus, including the CIA, FBI, the DOJ and others, to do so.It appears, they also had help from the UK.These crooks were willing to risk World War III with Russia rather than face a Trump Presidency. This all leads to the question - What is so damn damning that these many individuals would go to such brazen lengths to remove President Trump from office?This is clearly 100 times worse than Watergate! We were right - time to keep our eyes on the real country interfering with our election - the UK!
