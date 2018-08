© Mohammed Asad



Dozens of neighbors of the Said al-Mishal Foundation for Culture and Science were seen leaning out of their windows this morning to listen to music they believed would not be played again. The cultural center's building was completely destroyed by consecutive Israeli airstrikes, but Hazam Gusain, 18, led his twelve-man band on the center's ruins. The band which had lost their headquarters, equipment and uniforms in the attack, carried their guitars, drums and digital pianos after they all connected their instruments to a small diesel generator.For 15 minutes, the al-Anqaa (the Phoenix) band sang and played three national songs. Some local residents who came down to the 'concert' to join in, while others watched from further away, clapping their hands to shake off the deep gloom of the preceding hours.Ayman Hashishu, 40, was an eyewitness at the scene and the owner of a car wash across from the center. He said that his wife, Amna,"God damn you, are you kidding me?" Amna replied to the caller in Arabic, her husband told Mondoweiss.Those five minutes were not enough to move the line of just-washed vehicles away from the center. "All the cleaner staff hurried up to drive the clients' cars far away to the adjacent street," Hashishu explained. Soon, the station was completely destroyed due to the explosions.Going back to the band leader, who was humming a musical note that he said was from a memorial service for the American peace activist Rachel Corrie held at the center in March 2017.Theatre director Ali Abu Yassin, was preparing his first show "Bbret Benj" (Anesthetics Injection), a 70-minute drama that cynically addresses the problems of unemployment, lack of pure drinking water, power cuts and the closure of Gaza crossings.Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army's Arabic media spokesman, wrote in a Twitter post shortly after the building was targeted:‏‎Eman Sourani‎‏, one of the center's neighbors posted video of the attack on her Facebook account and wrote:"But all those poets will not gather again, and the pupils have to find a place somewhere else."is a freelance journalist based in Gaza.