Wales was promptly called to account and defended his tweet:
I think it is fairly obvious what it has to do with Jeremy Corbyn but happy to explain. He feels unfairly portrayed as one who doesn't think Israel has a right to exist or engage in self-defense against "friends in Hamas" then he may wish to speak clearly against this attack.Wales made no mention of the Israeli attacks on the Strip, which killed three including a 23-year-old mother and her infant child. Gazan rockets injured at least six Israelis "bodily".
In twitter exchanges, Wales said that Corbyn should use the Gaza rockets as an opportunity to immunize himself from the anti-Semitism charge, whether or not it is reasonable!
I am not a politician being accused of antisemitism so it seems less relevant that I condemn every atrocity in the world. For Corbyn this was a moment to show that he isn't what people are reasonably or not thinking that he is.He elaborated by suggesting that it is "realistic" to conclude that Corbyn is an anti-Semite:
He had a chance to show he isn't an antisemite. He didn't. As a BEST case scenario it shows he is tone deaf. As a realistic scenario...Wales cites a recent controversy:
But given the current environment when he has caught on film questioning the right of Israel to exist on Iranian new channel... He had an opportunity to show he really is a man of peace.This is a reference to a recently-publicized clip of Corbyn on Iranian television in 2011 saying that because of "pressure" campaigns from Israel and its friends, the BBC demonstrates a bias toward Israel's right to exist.
"I think there is a bias towards saying that Israel is a democracy in the Middle East, Israel has a right to exist, Israel has its security concerns," [Corbyn said]The Labour Party responded to the resulting controversy:
"Jeremy was arguing that despite the occupation of Palestinian territory and the lack of a Palestinian state, Israeli concerns and perspectives are more likely to appear prominently in news reporting than Palestinian ones.Wales, 52, was born in the U.S. and built his career here and moved to London in 2012. He founded Wikipedia in 2001 and has said he's the sole founder, though Wikipedia says he is the co-founder, having done so with "Larry Sanger and others."
"Jeremy is committed to a comprehensive peace in the Middle East based on a two-state solution - a secure Israel alongside a secure and viable state of Palestine.
Wales has a long association with Israel. Three years ago he accepted a $1 million prize from Israel and defended the country, which he said he'd visited more than ten times.
While Wikipedia strives for objectivity on Israel, Wales is unabashedly pro. The annual Wikimania conference, hosted by the nonprofit that runs Wikipedia, was held in the northern Israeli city of Haifa in 2011, and Wales appeared at the Israeli Presidential Conference that year.Ofer Neiman has responded to the latest rockets tweet:
Ahead of the Haifa conference, Wales defended Israel in a Facebook exchange with a pro-Palestinian activist, Joey Ayoub, that Ayoub subsequently published. Responding to Ayoub's accusations of Israeli apartheid, Wales wrote, "How about those rockets? Complaining any about those?" ...
"I'm a strong supporter of Israel, so I don't listen to those critics," Wales told JTA.
Wales said he backs Israel for "all of the standard reasons - the support for freedom of speech is very important to me, the rights of women, proper democracy. You can support all those things while still having criticism of actions and policies that aren't good."
Jimmy Wales, I'm an Israeli citizen. You are consistently silent (no, make that supportive of) an Israeli #apartheid regime which has killed thousands of Palestinian children. Oh, your hypocrisy.Dave Berkeley, an eco socialist responds:
...the root problem is a murderous Israeli siege on an impoverished open-air prison inhabited mostly by Palestinian refugees of Israel's 1948 ethnic cleansing.
Jimmy Wales, how can you be so oblivious to the underlying reality of occupation and siege? Here's some useful information from an Israeli woman living near Gaza:
That is the most depressing tweet I've seen for a long time. Wikipedia is one of the great achievements of our age. I didn't realise Wales was like this. Time to fork wikipedia.