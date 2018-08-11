There is perhaps no greater example of INSTANT DEMONIZATION by the Western mainstream media (MSM) than the highly coordinated character assassination of Syria's First Lady Asma al-Assad. What follows is an excellent video of Syrian First Lady Asma al-Assad's first interview since start of Syrian conflict. VIDEO: Syria's First Lady Asma al-Assad's interview with Russia's Channel 24
"Nothing tests the character of a man or woman more than ruthless, relentless and unwarranted persecution."Certainly there are numerous instances of various VIPs and political leaders who have been taken down by the Mockingbird Media. Those who control the Zio-Anglo-American Axis always resort to grotesque acts of defamation of character to ruin a targeted reputation. Anyone in a significant position of power who does not bend to the will of the World Shadow Government is eventually assailed by the press like there's no tomorrow.
What makes the utterly fabricated case against Asma al-Assad so unique was the extraordinary speed and savagery of her takedown by the press. In point of fact, the transparent campaign of vilification launched against her revealed the true workings of the MSM like no other. The entire Corporate Media exposed itself after the following accurate article about the First Lady was published by VOGUE in February of 2011.
Asma al-Assad: A Rose in the Desert by Joan Juliet Buck
Shortly after this unusually honest treatment of al-Assad was circulated (see preceding link), the Zio-Anglo-American Axis decided that Syria was next up on the Arab Spring docket for regime change. Immediately, the media's attitude toward the First Lady did a 180. Asma then became the subject of many extremely disparaging articles, especially throughout the British MSM. No one does outright slander and libel like the Brits given their mastery of the English language and long history of mass manipulation. The Millennium Report has even decided not to post the various titles which capture the essence of such a vile and naked smear campaign. Instead, we are providing these 4 videos of Asma al-Assad herself speaking to her own people. VIDEOS: First Lady of Syria Asma al-Assad speaking to Mothers in Aleppo on Mothers Day
However, that's not the critical point of this exposé. The real takeaway is that those who secretly run the world laid bare their modus operandi like never before. Anyone who crosses them can be ruined and wrecked in a New York minute... by a single article run by ever-prevaricating The New York Times. Of course, now that the whole world knows that the NYT disseminates nothing but fake news 24/7, the power of their press has been somewhat diminished.
As always, there is a much more important back story to the "Asma Affair". That concerns the truth about her husband - President Bashar al-Assad - and the vital role that Syria has played in the Middle East over centuries. If ever there was a time to share the real story about Syria, the al-Assad family and their true plight, that time is now. See: Syria's Bashar al-Assad: The Well-Hidden Back Story
Everything now points to yet another false flag chemical attack being blamed on Syria in order to justify an invasion by the U.S.-led coalition that includes the UK, France, Israel and Saudi Arabia. This NATO-directed assault group also includes ISIS, Al-Nusra Front, the so-called Syrian rebels and other Al-Qaeda splinter groups. What makes this situation so combustible is the likelihood of an even bigger false flag attack such as: Major False Flag Ship Attack on U.S. Navy in Mediterranean Planned as Pretext for World War III.
Back to how "The Most Courageous Woman in the Mideast Firmly Stands Behind the Bravest Head of State". What makes this HUGE story so essential for the post-modern world is that there are two great role models for the entire planetary civilization to watch...and emulate. Both President Assad and his valorous First Lady have demonstrated a grace under pressure rarely seen in this day and age. They have heroically stood up to the British American Empire in a manner never displayed before. They have both persevered in the face of extraordinary adversity and against all odds.
Now the whole world needs to know exactly why this special family has prevailed. In so doing, the rest of us will also prevail in this final battle between the forces of light and the forces of darkness. By understanding the true forces that support this exceedingly blessed power couple can the other aspiring leaders of the world receive the necessary inspiration. For only by taking back their power, standing in their own truth, and speaking that truth to power did Bashar and Asma al-Assad come through this ongoing ordeal alive. As follows:
Syria's Bashar al-Assad: Secret Back Story Reveals Why The West Cannot Topple His Government
Comment: For an excellent breakdown of Western media's coordinated attack against First Lady Asma al-Assad see: Asma Al-Assad: How Western Propaganda Turned "A Rose in the Desert" Into "A Cheerleader For Evil"