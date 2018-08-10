© FARS News Agency

The government of Puerto Rico has quietly acknowledged in a report posted online that in all likelihood more than 1,420 people died in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria - a figure that is more than 20 times the official death toll.Hurricane Maria cut through the island on September 20, knocking out power and initially killing about a dozen people, according to The New York Times.But in a draft of a report to Congress requesting $139 billion in recovery funds, scheduled for official release on Thursday, the Puerto Rican government admitsThe figures came from death registry statistics that were released in June, but which were never publicly acknowledged by officials on the island."Although the official death count from the Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety was initially 64, the toll appears to be much higher," the report, titled "Transformation and Innovation in the Wake of Devastation", noted.In another section, it said "according to initial reports, 64 lives were lost. That estimate was later revised to 1,427".After a New York Times analysis in December showed that even the preliminary data from the Demographic Registry of Puerto Rico indicated that hurricane-related deaths may have risen to 1,052, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló commissioned a study from George Washington University's school of public health. The report is expected to be released this month."We definitely acknowledge this is a realistic estimate," Pedro Cerame, a spokesman for the Puerto Rican government's Federal Affairs Administration, said of the numbers in the upcoming report to Congress, adding that "we don't want to say it out loud or publicize it as an official number. The official number will come, and it could be close. But until we see the study, and have the accuracy, we won't be able to recognize the number as official".Cerame acknowledged that the final version of the report hedges the language to say that the additional deaths "may or may not be attributable" to the storm; the 1,427 figure was also deleted from a chart."I want to emphasize, though, that we have always expected the number to be higher," he said in an email, adding that "the estimate provided was done using data from the Demographic Registry which was made available to the members of the media".The final version of the recovery plan being submitted to Congress outlines ambitious projects for Puerto Rico that include major highway renovations, $15 billion for the Department of Education and $26 billion for the energy grid. The government has asked for $6 billion for repair and replacement of public buildings and $3.9 billion for environmental use, according to an announcement from the governor's office."Puerto Rico has a unique opportunity to innovate and rebuild the Puerto Rico that we all want," Governor Rosselló said in a statement.