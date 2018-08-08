© Stephen Oryszczuk / Screenshot



PART I - Who is Stephen Oryszczuk?

PART II - The issues with that front page

PART III - Issues with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism

who also chaired Conservative Friends of Israel.

but their voices are not being heard.

PART IV - Reaction in the Jewish community

and not too popular.

"Support for, and loyalty to Israel became a taken-for-granted feature of almost all Jewish communal institutions. The argument that Jews should not undermine Israel through public criticism became mainstream. The institutional infrastructure of western Jewish communities was transformed to reflect the centrality of Israel... Support for Israel became a Jewish political priority, with the growing strength and importance of lobbying groups... and the defence of Israel taking a central role in UK umbrella institutions such as the Board of Deputies."

It cannot possibly be antisemitic to point out that some of the key policies of the Israeli state, observed since its founding days, have an effect that discriminates on the basis of race and ethnicity.

PART V - Why free speech matters

what will it silence next?

That

PART VI - The role of the Labour Party

and that's not the same.

PART VII - Steps in the right direction

Is the picture completely bleak or is there hope?

Kerry-anne Mendoza is Editor-in-Chief of The Canary. She is known for creating one of the UK's top independent political blogs (Scriptonite Daily), for authoring the best-seller Austerity, and for her Middle East reporting (notably Operation Protective Edge from Gaza through the Summer of 2014). Her passions are politics, economics and current affairs, which she examines with the basic question: "How do we build a world that works for everyone?" She is based in Bristol, UK.