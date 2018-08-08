Plane crash in Oklahoma
© Corey Inmon
Plane crashes in Ponca City killing three adults, two children.
A tragic day for five people killed in a plane crash this morning in Ponca City.

Three adults and two children were killed when the EXTRA EA-400 plane went down in a soybean field.

The plane went down just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

"I had my ear plugs in and I could hear a plane, and I thought it was unusual because the mower was on and my ear plugs were in and I could hear the plane, it was pretty loud," John Hercyk said.

He said it sounded like the motor was at full throttle.

"Seconds later, I heard a loud boom," Hercyk said. "I noticed behind me, the soybean field smoke and fire coming."

Unsure what happened, he called 911 and then took off across the street hoping to find survivors.

"I couldn't, everything was pretty much disintegrated," Hercyk said. "You couldn't see the wings or the motor and I didn't see anyone at all."

Just smoke and flames.

Neighbors said the plane was nose down in the ground and everything was black and charred from the flames.

The crash killed everyone on board.

Right now, no one knows what caused the crash, just the tragedy it left behind.

"You are here one minute and gone the next, so it makes you think about your time," Hercyk said. "Are we ready when our time comes, are we ready to meet the Lord?"