Pamela Anderson, Assange
Pamela Anderson opened up about her close relationship with the Wikileaks editor.
Playboy model-turned-activist Pamela Anderson has described her relationship with Julian Assange as having a "romantic" element, and explained how she bonded with the WikiLeaks founder over vegan food.

Anderson, who garnered global attention in the '90s through her modeling career and role in the TV series 'Baywatch,' has been a vocal supporter of the WikiLeaks editor. She previously suggested that Assange's exile in London's Ecuadorian embassy was tantamount to authorities "trying to kill him."

Appearing on Fox News OBJECTified, the star lionized Assange as "one of the most important people living," and praised the Australian for "exposing people to the truth."

"I brought him some vegan food and now it's a tradition that I bring him vegan food every time I see him. I see him a lot. I just saw him last week," she explained.

Asked whether their relationship ever developed into a love affair, Anderson remained coy but did divulge a special connection.

"He's definitely an interesting person and there is definitely a romantic kind of connection because it's a romantic struggle. We have this closeness. He's not close to people like he is to me. I have a real personal relationship with him. He's just one of my favorite people," the 51-year old said.

Anderson also discussed her activism on the program. She spelled out that she plans to pay the salaries of 10 activists a year for 10 years.

"It'll be very diverse - like women's rights, animal rights and environmental rights. We want to help create career activists - invest in people who are going to be activists no matter what," she said.

Assange has spent more than 2,200 days at the embassy in the British capital but, with his health reportedly deteriorating, he is expected to leave the building soon.