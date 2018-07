© Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Baywatch icon turned activist Pamela Anderson says Americans are programmed to always blame Russia, and treatment of Julian Assange "represents everything America does when it comes to true information and freedom of speech."The 51-year-old spoke to The Daily Beast about her association with Assange and Russian President Vladimir Putin - banishing the "sexist" claims that either relationship is romantic - and said Americans are "programmed" to blame Russia.The Canadian-born US citizen has been a vocal advocate for Assange, most recently appealing to rapper Kanye West to help see him safely leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he's been exiled for the last six years. Anderson says she's hoping US President Donald Trump will one day pardon the Australian, but claims "public support" is important for that to happen.Anderson reiterated her fear for Assange's well-being, who she hasn't spoken to since his internet connection and visitor access was cut off on March 27. She claimed his skin is transparent because he hasn't seen sunlight in years."He doesn't have access to doctors outside the embassy," she said. "And now I'm very concerned with how he's being pushed out of the embassy. Something could happen any day now. We don't know".