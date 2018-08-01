An alleged neo-Nazi was acquitted by a German court Tuesday for a bombing 18 years ago targeting Jewish immigrants at a commuter rail station.Ralf Spies, 52, was cleared of 12 counts of attempted murder with a "racist" motive and a charge of causing an explosion in the attack in the western city of Duesseldorf on July 27, 2000.All the victims were on their way back from a German language course when the explosive, hung in a plastic bag on a fence near the Wehrhahn station entrance, went off, sparking panic.Several of the victims are still in therapy to cope with their trauma, chief prosecutor Ralf Herrenbrueck said at the start of the trial.The prosecution had called for a life sentence.Spies was known to police as a rightwing extremist at the time and ran a military surplus store near the scene of the crime, which shocked Germany and drew international condemnation."I was definitely not at the scene of the crime at the time it happened," he said.Duesseldorf police had even questioned Spies for several hours and placed him under surveillance soon after the bombing before determining they did not have enough evidence to arrest him.While no link was established between the NSU's killings and the Duesseldorf bombing, they spurred investigators to take the extremist threat more seriously.The NSU's sole surviving member, Beate Zschaepe, was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month by a court in Munich.