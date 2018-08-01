Butter maker Kerrygold was hit with a class action lawsuit alleging the company falsely advertises its products as being made by milk from "grass-fed" cows.Lead plaintiff Dyami Myers-Taylor claims in the Kerrygold class action lawsuit that the milk that makes up the high-end butter is made from cows that eat various grains, including soy and corn.However, alleges the plaintiff, the company touts its expensive product as made from milk derived from "grass-fed" cows.The Kerrygold butter class action alleges that consumers will pay a premium for dairy products advertised as made from milk from grass-fed cows.Kerrygold, says the plaintiff, attempts to capitalize on the premium prices consumers are willing to pay. However, alleges the Kerrygold class action lawsuit, the milk the company uses is from cows that are not grass-fed year-round."The grass-fed claims made by the defendant regarding the Kerrygold products are false, misleading and deceptive.The Kerrygold class action lawsuit seeks to represent consumers who purchased Kerrygold butter starting in June 2014.The plaintiff says the false advertising violates California business and consumer protection laws, and also. Myers-Taylor is seeking a jury trial.The Kerrygold class action lawsuit claims that the company should pay compensatory and punitive damages and the court should issue an order requiring Kerrygold to "correct, destroy, and change all false and misleading labeling and website terms relating to Defendants' statements and representations."The plaintiff also wants Kerrygold to disgorge all profits from the alleged false advertising.Myers-­Taylor and the proposed Class are represented by Ross Cornell of the Law Offices of Ross Cornell APC and Reuben D. Nathan of Nathan & Associates APC.Theis Dyami Myers­Taylor v. Ornua Foods North America Inc., et al., Case No. 3:18­-cv-01538, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.