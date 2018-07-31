Disappointing news for Ukrainian militarists has arrived: between January and June 2018,. These figures have been unveiled by Ukrainian Military Pages, which has cited reports from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.According to these figures,. The main reason for this exodus, or more precisely for 36% of all dismissals, is. Due to mass lay-offs, Ukraine's defense ministry has been compelled to increase the cash minimum starting October 1st 2018, for which approximately 4.5 billion Hryvnia from Kiev's bankrupt budget will have to be allocated to pay for the cash collateral in the second half of 2018.This report only surprises people who are not familiar with the problem that is the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian military blogs and opposition media have long been drawing attention to this issue. For example, Apostrof, a publication close to the Nazi street movements, last fall published an interview with Azov leader Andrey Biletsky, who claimed that aroundfrom from the "Anti-Terrorist Operation" (Ukraine's jingoism for its war on Donbass, which is now termed Operation United Forces).These figures, exposed by such a knowledgeable insider as Biletsky, match the new official defense ministry data. Biletsky, of course, cites somewhat different reasons for the UAF's catastrophic decline: first and foremost discontent with the environment that prevails in the former ATO, such as incompetence and corruption among the Ukrainian military leadership.Biletsky is, in my opinion, cunning. He considers himself the potential fuhrer of Ukraine and counts on the support of military circles. Hence why he is ennobling the motivation of the officer corps, whereas what I would sayMeanwhile, according to reports from my friends in the army of the Donetsk People's Republic, over the past several months. The first is a noticeable(especially among the newbies who did not go through the battles in Donbass in 2014-2015 and the "cauldrons"), andat the hands of the DPR and LPR. The second trend is the(officers and "contractors").But is the collapse of the Ukrainian military machine imminent? I forecast "no." Ukraine has a system of emergency training (lasting three months) officers in place at universities and public institutions. These "raw", professionally weak, young officers will simply be sent in to replace the departed experienced staff of Ukraine's war. As war approaches,