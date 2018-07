© ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/AFP/Getty Images

Four migrant men have been arrested after a middle-aged woman was gang-raped on the night of France's World Cup win.The woman was found with a badly swollen face in the commune of Oudon in the Loire-Atlantique department the following morning, Ouest France reports Locals were horrified by the crime, and an atmosphere of mistrust is said to have settled on Oudon, with some female residents telling journalists they are now afraid to go jogging in the evening.One man organised a "very dignified" silent march which drew around 250 people who wanted "to support this woman, to say no to violence" according to local mayor Alain Bourgoin, who participated.Many said they did not bother to formally report the attacks, having no faith investigations would be carried out or concluded successfully."We were at least 200,000 in Lyon," said one high school aged girl who was grabbed by the neck and assaulted by two men."What is the point of my filing a suit... I already know that the police will not do any research on this."