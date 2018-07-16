france world cup riot 1
Two fans have reportedly died during celebrations in France after the country won the 2018 FIFA World Cup by beating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

On Sunday France secured its second World Cup championship title at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, 20 years after winning its first World Cup on home soil in 1998. Fans across the country immediately took to the streets to celebrate their national team's victory.

The nation celebrated through the night. The celebrations, however, were marred by the deaths of two fans and violence, which erupted in Paris late on Sunday.




​A 50-year-old France fan broke his neck after jumping into a canal in the city of Annecy at the end of his team's World Cup winning match, The Mirror reported. Another fan was reportedly killed in a car accident, as it crashed into a tree.

Meanwhile in the middle of Paris violence broke out.

French CRS riot police advance during clashes on the Champs-Elysees avenue after France win the Soccer World Cup final.
France fans are seen during clashes on the Champs-Elysees avenue after France win the Soccer World Cup final.
Riot police were deployed to the scene and the Champs Élysées remained closed in the early hours of Monday.


​Several shops were damaged during the unrest, windows were smashed and several cars we flipped.


​​The police reportedly used tear gas in some areas, while the authorities shut down Metro services, trains and other transport.