© REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes

© REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes



© REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes



© REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes

Two fans have reportedly died during celebrations in France after the country won the 2018 FIFA World Cup by beating Croatia 4-2 in the final.On Sunday France secured its second World Cup championship title at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, 20 years after winning its first World Cup on home soil in 1998. Fans across the country immediately took to the streets to celebrate their national team's victory.The nation celebrated through the night.Meanwhile in the middle of ParisRiot police were deployed to the scene and the Champs Élysées remained closed in the early hours of Monday.​Several shops were damaged during the unrest, windows were smashed and several cars we flipped.​​The police reportedly used tear gas in some areas, while the authorities shut down Metro services, trains and other transport.