© Stacy Revere/Getty Images



Ciara Meyer, 12, was killed when a constable serving eviction papers fired on Donald Meyer Jr, who pointed a loaded riflePerry county authorities said that in January 2016 Donald Meyer Jr, 60, pointed a loaded rifle at the constable. The officer fired and the bullet wounded Meyer but killed Ciara Meyer, who was standing behind him.District attorney Andrew Bender told jurors Meyer was responsible for his daughter's death."Parents are supposed to protect their children," he said, according to PennLive.com. "Not put them in harm's way."The defendant had anti-government views, Hill said, and "thought everyone was against him".Jerry Philpott, defense attorney, said Meyer feared his home was "being invaded" and picked up a gun he had been cleaning to try to protect his residence.Jurors deliberated for about two hours on Friday before convicting Meyer, of Duncannon, of third-degree murder, aggravated assault and other counts. Meyer still faces firearms-related charges and remains in custody without bail, pending sentencing.Meyer, who is in a wheelchair recovering from a stroke, criticized his court-appointed attorneys, saying jurors did not hear other witnesses. Philpott declined comment. Meyer was the only defense witness, against the advice of his attorneys.