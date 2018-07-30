toilet
© FILE PHOTO Marijan Murat / Global Look Press
A 25-year-old Italian military has committed suicide while on duty at Palazzo Grazioli, the residence of ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in Rome. The man went to the bathroom, where he took his own life.

Corporal Enrico De Mattia was participating in "Operation Safe Streets" at Palazzo Grazioli on Saturday before deciding to kill himself, according to Italian GrNet website. He reportedly took his service gun to the toilet and shot himself in the head. The motives that drove the man to this desperate act have not been revealed.

The suicide was later confirmed by the Italian military, politician Gianluca Rizzo from 5 Star Movement wrote on Facebook. He said that soldiers face "psychological shocks" more than other groups due to the specifics of the occupation.

De Mattia reportedly became the third soldier to commit a suicide in 6 months serving the command of the same brigadier general, Paolo Raudino, the reports says. The website adds that the military personnel complained about their working conditions, including overwork and psychological pressure exerted on them by their superiors.