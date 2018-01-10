Society's Child
170 mobsters and public officials arrested in mafia raids across Italy and Germany
RT
Tue, 09 Jan 2018 21:14 UTC
The operation resulted from a probe by Italy's District Anti-Mafia Directorate (DDA) targeting the Farao and Marincola families of the 'Ndrangheta crime group, the German and Italian authorities announced on Tuesday. The clans had allegedly been using their political influence and intimidation to muscle in on all aspects of the local businesses, as well as to launder money.
Among those detained was Nicodemo Parrilla, the mayor of Ciro Marina and president of the province of Crotone in Calabria, southern Italy, who was arrested for mafia association. Parrilla, who was elected into office last year, is accused of representing the gangs' interests in the local government.
The mafia clans established a stranglehold on the Crotone economy, controlling everything, including food, wine, forestry, garbage collection, funeral services, and even a refugee shelter. Two other mayors, Michele Laurenzano and Angelo Donnici, were also arrested, along with 10 local administrators.
Around a dozen arrests were also made in Germany, where the suspects are accused of forcing Italian restaurateurs to buy their wine, cheese, pizza dough, and other products. Forcing businesspeople to buy from the mafia is a more low-key way of running a protection racket, as it is harder to prove extortion when payments look like ordinary business transactions on paper.
Altogether 169 people were arrested across the Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Veneto, and Lombardy regions of Italy, as well as the states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, and North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. The charges range from attempted murder to extortion and money laundering. At the time of the arrests, the gangs were allegedly planning to branch out to Switzerland.
The 'Ndrangheta in Germany entered the spotlight in August 2007, when six men from Calabria aged between 16 and 38 were gunned down in a hail of bullets outside an Italian restaurant in Duisburg, the culmination of a vicious feud between two clans.
The Calabrian 'Ndrangheta has surpassed the Cosa Nostra in Sicily as Italy's top organized crime group. European tastes switched from heroin to cocaine in the 1990s, breaking the Sicilian mob's monopoly and allowing the Calabrians to become major players in the European cocaine market, importing directly from South America. Unlike the Sicilian Mafia or the Camorra based in Naples, 'Ndrangheta crime families are actual families, bound by blood or marriage, so the number of informers is very low.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- And the Golden Globe goes to...self-absorbed witch hunters
- Virtue signaling: Golden Globes sets the tone for faux feminism in 2018
- Global Engagement Center: US propaganda for all
- Caught red-handed? US spy plane flew between two Russian bases in Syria during 'ISIS' swarm drone attack
- Billion dollar weather disasters make 2017 an historic year
- Fusion GPS' Glenn Simpson called Bill Browder a fraud in Senate Intel Committee testimony
- Former Idaho lawmaker, Brandon Hixon, commits suicide after sex abuse claims
- The book that turned America's Evangelicals Zionist: The Scofield Bible
- 'South Korea has nothing to worry about, all our bombs are only aimed at the US' says North Korea's chief negotiator
- New small business poll reveals Trump hits "highest presidential approval ever"
- Tammy Bruce: Wolff's fake Trump book proves liberals don't care about the truth
- Media watchdog reveals MSNBC's embarrassing obsession with Russia keeps them from reporting on real news like Yemen crisis
- This is an OMG climate change moment
- Steve Bannon resigns as executive chairman of Breitbart
- Proof of fourth dimension?
- 170 mobsters and public officials arrested in mafia raids across Italy and Germany
- Deadly gun battle leaves 11 dead outside of Mexican resort
- Hypatia stone rattles solar system status quo
- SOTT Focus: Pakistan and Afghanistan - Epicenters of Geopolitical Intrigue
- Global warmists say sea levels are rising but we can't tell because 'ocean bottom deformation' yet they have no data to back it up
- Global Engagement Center: US propaganda for all
- Caught red-handed? US spy plane flew between two Russian bases in Syria during 'ISIS' swarm drone attack
- Fusion GPS' Glenn Simpson called Bill Browder a fraud in Senate Intel Committee testimony
- 'South Korea has nothing to worry about, all our bombs are only aimed at the US' says North Korea's chief negotiator
- Tammy Bruce: Wolff's fake Trump book proves liberals don't care about the truth
- Media watchdog reveals MSNBC's embarrassing obsession with Russia keeps them from reporting on real news like Yemen crisis
- Steve Bannon resigns as executive chairman of Breitbart
- SOTT Focus: Pakistan and Afghanistan - Epicenters of Geopolitical Intrigue
- WaPo's invisible Kremlin troll army of one
- North Korea's deafening silence around the Moon-Putin Plan
- Israeli 'eyes and ears' on the ground in Iran claims Mossad chief
- Pyongyang and Seoul engage in 'serious and sincere' high-level peace talks
- Egypt denies intel agent told TV hosts to promote Trump's Jerusalem move
- Boris Johnson backs the two-state solution, May's UK team likewise fails to back Trump
- US tries more sanctions: Russia can survive without using the SWIFT banking payment system but can the EU?
- German national TV attacks Poland's ruling government over opposition to EU migration diktats
- "Wrong!" Trump admin has been "neo-conned" regarding Iran protests
- Bannon watchdog group created a 'Trump dossier' in early stages of Republican primaries
- CIA - The largest criminal organization in the world
- House, Senate committees investigating whether Russia counterintel investigation leaked - after Strzok FBI text messages suggest contact with reporters
- And the Golden Globe goes to...self-absorbed witch hunters
- Virtue signaling: Golden Globes sets the tone for faux feminism in 2018
- Former Idaho lawmaker, Brandon Hixon, commits suicide after sex abuse claims
- New small business poll reveals Trump hits "highest presidential approval ever"
- 170 mobsters and public officials arrested in mafia raids across Italy and Germany
- Deadly gun battle leaves 11 dead outside of Mexican resort
- US astronaut John Young, deceased at age 87
- Texas police officer accused of brutally beating woman after she was found sleeping in car
- Warlock hunt? Fmr Fort Carson commanding general denied promotion for allegedly referring to a staffer as 'sweetheart'
- Was Jerry Sandusky innocent? False repressed memories and confirmation bias may have led to false conviction
- PA man accused of marrying wife's daughter pleads no contest to bigamy & other charges
- Poland makes sex offender registry public - children's rights outweigh criminals' anonymity
- Couple dubbed 'the lonely hearts jihadists' by British media, found guilty of Christmas bomb terrorist plot
- Jean Renaud Gabriel Camus: France experiencing replacement migration - "cannot assimilate people who are hostile, demanding, conquering"
- Spanish prisoner pronounced dead by three doctors found alive hours before post-mortem
- Disgraced & creepy NYPD 'Cannibal Cop' releases 'extremely violent' horror novel, hopes to cook up some cash
- Left-wing media editor tells parents to buy sex toys for their children
- California mandates LGBT indoctrination of all children in public schools, and parents have no choice to opt out
- Swedish woman raped by migrant in hostel dies before trial begins
- Women in Germany found to be scared to go out in public after NYE sex attacks
- The book that turned America's Evangelicals Zionist: The Scofield Bible
- Medieval scroll reveals the real-life 'Game of Thrones' tale
- 300,000 priests murdered during Bolshevik persecution for refusing to renounce position (VIDEO)
- Oldest depiction of a supernova found in 5000 year-old rock art in India
- 500,000yo hunter-gatherer 'paradise' discovered near busy Israeli roadway
- Pirate paper fragments reveal Blackbeard's reading habits
- Baia: Ancient Rome's 'sin city" at the bottom of the sea
- Mysterious Aztec stone shrine found in natural pond near Mexico's Iztaccihuatl volcano
- Horror masks crafted by notorious London gangster Ronnie Kray up for auction
- Communism 'failed miserably' by its own standards
- Newly declassified docs reveal post-war British concerns with Zionist terrorists operating in Europe
- Unknown Native American population revealed by DNA study
- England's soggy historical place names could predict the climate future
- Asbestos' deadly come-back: US corporations would rather let workers die on factory floor than pay disability claims
- Supernova SN 185 of 185AD could have been an exploding comet
- Tantalus bowl: Rare ancient artifact dating back to the 4th century AD proves the Romans were the original pranksters
- Declassified documents reveal British government sought Loyalist paramilitaries to assassinate Irish leader Haughey in 1985
- Perfectly preserved 130-million-year-old dinosaur eggs unearthed in China
- The UN's role in exporting feminist ideology
- Ancient military fortress network discovered in northern Syria
- Proof of fourth dimension?
- Hypatia stone rattles solar system status quo
- Highly classified US spy satellite launched by SpaceX expected to be 'total loss' after failure to launch into orbit
- Researchers closer to understanding how anaesthetics really work
- Why so many scientific studies are flawed and poorly understood
- Iranian Oil Tanker Collides With Cargo Ship Off Chinese Coast, Crew Missing, Explosion Possible
- Colorado city moves ahead with muni broadband after beating telecom lobby
- How randomness is a key in the spread of disease, other 'evil'
- Dogs: Are they optimists or pessimists? Paw preference study may be predictive
- Male pregnancy may be closer than you think
- New method of examining teeth reveals ancient people lived much longer than currently believed
- How quantised inertia gets rid of dark matter
- First batch of Russian 5th generation Su-57 fighter jets to be put in service 'very soon'
- Study shows which books you read to your baby matters
- Will 2018 be the year we directly 'see' our first black hole?
- New largest prime number discovered
- Researchers cool object beyond limits of known physics
- Four-dimensional physics now studied in two dimensions
- Russian scientists develop experimental underwater breathing technique - aimed at rescuing submarine crews
- Major chip flaw leaves billions of devices vulnerable to security concerns
- Billion dollar weather disasters make 2017 an historic year
- This is an OMG climate change moment
- Global warmists say sea levels are rising but we can't tell because 'ocean bottom deformation' yet they have no data to back it up
- At least 5 dead after mudslides hit Montecito, California
- How alligators adapt to frozen swamp water in North Carolina
- 13,000 tourists trapped at ski resort in Switzerland after heavy snowfall (3.5 feet in 24 hours) blocks all roads and train line
- Natural disasters on the rise says scientist, unprecedented cold, wildfires and hurricanes signify 'profound changes'
- Nearly 5,000 lightning strikes in 3 hours leaves thousands without power in Sydney, Australia
- Heavy snowfall wreaks havoc in China: 1.5 million people affected, 21 killed and 700 homes destroyed
- In North America, it's so cold that windows break
- Flashback: Settled science: Snowfalls will soon become a thing of the past (say climate scientists)
- Flashback: Russian scientist: 'The new Little Ice Age has started'
- NY passenger says "this was the worst moment of my life", Norwegian cruise ship sailed through thick of monster winter storm
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Snowing again in Sahara Desert - Tornado in SW France - Magnetosphere weakening (VIDEO)
- Flooding in Singapore due to unusually heavy rainfall
- Heavy rain, floods and landslides leave at least 37 dead in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Strongest earthquake in five years hits Groningen, Netherlands
- Cyclone Ava causes floods and landslides in Madagascar, 6 dead and 15,000 displaced
- Thousands of flying foxes killed by record-breaking heatwave near Sydney, Australia
- Climategate: How They failed to hide the gulf between predicted and observed warming
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Grandad's testicle 'explodes' after he contracts rare strain of Salmonella while on a Tunisian holiday
- Male infertility among many side effects linked to painkiller ibuprofen - study
- Aussie flu outbreak worsens as French epidemic of 'exceptional magnitude' threatens UK
- Heart attack is not just a male issue: Mortality rate 3 times higher for women, study finds
- How stress can make you pile on the pounds
- Minimal carbs, lots of fat, incredible dieting results - but not enough science
- The negative health effects of EMF and how to reduce exposure
- Ground, balance and energize - how to cultivate a healthy psoas
- Essential touch: Research finds level of affection given to a baby physically affects their DNA
- The 'gene silenced' apple is coming - how will consumers know the difference?
- Pregnant women who take ADHD drugs more likely to have babies with heart deformities and other birth defects
- California flu epidemic: Pharmacies running out of medicines, ERs are packed and death toll is rising
- One FDA scientist could end the autism epidemic
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Smarter Your Phone, The Dumber Your Brain
- Study finds alcohol damages DNA of stem cells, enhancing the risk of cancer
- Trehalose, a popular sugar additive, may have fueled the spread of two strains of C. difficile superbug
- Connections matter: Study reveals link between intelligence and connectivity in different regions of the brain's network
- Study confirms the next generation of RNA interference GM foods may seriously compromise the genetic integrity of our species
- The most common vitamin and mineral deficiencies
- UK woman who battled blood cancer for years halts disease by treatment with turmeric
- SOTT Focus: What if Everything We've Been Told About Depression is Wrong?
- Perfectionism: The risky personality trait on the rise in the young
- 10 years of research reveal multiple causes to bipolar disorder
- Common thinking errors: How to recognize logical fallacies so that they can be prevented
- Rethinking gratitude for the new year
- Truly understanding the reasons why procrastination happens takes looking at multiple variables
- Study finds psychopaths use these words twice as often as others
- When and how to show courage in the face of feeling vulnerable
- What's driving young peoples' obsession with perfection?
- Chronic morning headaches linked to depression and anxiety
- Getting the statistics right: The majority of kids cease to feel transgender as they get older
- 12 questions that can change your life forever
- Depression in men: Stigma and the fear of discovery
- New Year's Resolutions: Changing your life is harder than a drunken promise
- Inspiring example of how a loving bond between owner and dog brought new meaning to life
- How to tell when you are talking to a psychopath
- Best Friends For 60 Years Discover They Are Brothers
- Fear and intrusive thoughts - The signs that someone really has OCD
- Overview of the 'drama triangle' and the three faces of victimhood
- Colliding with reality: What depth psychology tells us about victimhood
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - bottle left intact to be found at building site, drained of vodka
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
- 'Meddling ain't easy': Lavrov riffs on Russophobia during late-night talk show
- Guinness record: Russian orchestra plays all 9 Beethoven symphonies in one concert
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
Quote of the Day
It is inevitable, that eventually the people will demand absolute security from the state...And absolute security is absolute slavery.
Recent Comments
Indeed. If they wanted to make a real statement, the color black would never have been selected. Black dresses/gowns look good on everyone...
Kidman and Dern should get a room...
So...I conclude that no one was able to reconstruct the testicle. Poor guy. I frankly have no idea why anyone goes to Africa or the Middle East on...
Americans still don't understand that these people aren't elected, they are chosen. Oprah has done her job well for the elite and I'm sure they...
1st,2nd,3rd,4th,5th dimensions....are just plays of the mind......when you make the two into the one,then all will be comprehensible......all is...