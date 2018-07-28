'Getting screwed'

He wanted a brand new car - a Chevrolet Cruze with all the trimmings.As a man in his early 20s, he knew his insurance costs would be high.So he became a woman, though only on paper."I have taken advantage of a loophole," said the man - we're calling him David - who spoke on the condition that his identity be kept confidential because of the potential repercussions.David, who lives in Alberta, says he identifies as a male. But his government-issued identification tells a different story."I was pretty angry about that. And I didn't feel like getting screwed over any more," he said."So I asked them to change my gender on my auto policy, and she's like, we can't do that."According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, men under 25 are generally at higher risk of collision than women of the same age, which means their premiums are often higher."It was pretty simple," he said. "I just basically asked for it and told them that I identify as a woman, or I'd like to identify as a woman, and he wrote me the letter I wanted."'I felt like I won'David shipped the note and other paperwork off to the provincial government. And, a few weeks later, he received a new birth certificate in the mail indicating he was a woman."I was quite shocked, but I was also relieved," he said. "I felt like I beat the system. I felt like I won."With the new birth certificate in hand, he changed his driver's licence and insurance policy.All to save about $91 a month.David says he's aware the methods he used to become a woman on paper are designed for Albertans who need to correct the gender marker on their identification to reflect who they really are. But he says his target was the insurance industry, not the gender diverse community."I didn't do it to point out how easy it is to change genders," he said. "I didn't do it to criticize or ridicule transgender or LGBT rights."According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, gender is just one factor that insurers consider, along with the driver's age, vehicle, driving record and location.Steve Kee, spokesman for the Insurance Bureau of Canada, says he's heard anecdotal reports of people changing their gender for cheaper insurance, though he doesn't know how often it happens."If you're going to declare on any document, you need to be truthful," he said. "If not, you're making a fraudulent claim. This could impact you for any future insurance application that you make, or any other aspect of your life."Reid Southwick spent 10 years in newspapers reporting in New Brunswick and Alberta before joining CBC in late 2017. In Calgary, he has covered business news, crime and Alberta's fentanyl crisis. Get in touch with Reid by email at reid.southwick@cbc.ca or on Twitter @ReidSouthwick.