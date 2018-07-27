© Murad Sezer / Reuters

On the 65th anniversary of the Korean War, Pyongyang has handed over the remains of dozens of US soldiers who died during the three-year-long conflict. President Trump has expressed his personal thanks to Kim Jong-un for the move.A US Air Force C-17 transport plane picked up the remains of American servicemen in Wonsan, North Korea on Friday morning, before delivering them to the Osan Air Base in South Korea, a White House statement reported.While the number of corpses has not been disclosed, earlier reports indicated that Pyongyang was going to hand over the remains of roughly 55 persons. Before a formal repatriation ceremony on August 1, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will check the remains, before sending samples for forensic identification."Today, the Chairman is fulfilling part of the commitment he made to the President to return our fallen American service members," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "We are encouraged by North Korea's actions and the momentum for positive change."