© Google Maps



A University of Lincoln student allegedly raped two women and quoted US President Donald Trump's infamous "grab her by the p***y" comment before assaulting one of them, a court heard. The complainant said he thought it "funny."Hugo Penfold, 21, who denies both counts of rape, was said to have made the comment to one of the complainants before grabbing her crotch on top of her clothes."He found it funny. I said that it wasn't funny and asked him to leave."She said the alleged rape occurred after the two had been on a night out together. She claimed she had drunk a lot but was not "out of control drunk" and had made it clear she did not consent to them having sex.She described how on her return from the night out Penfold had messaged her asking if he could visit, to which she agreed.They then started watching a Netflix show together when, according to the prosecution, he told her to take off her jeans as she would be more comfortable. As the night continued he got on top of her, removed her underwear and starting having sex with her despite her imploring him to stop, the court heard.