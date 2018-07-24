india police
© P. Ravikumar / Reuters
A mob of lawyers were filmed beating a man accused of participating in the repeated gang-rape of a disabled 12-year-old girl in Chennai, India.

The man, one of 24 men accused of raping the young girl, was attacked by an angry mob of lawyers and members of the public after his Mahila court appearance on Tuesday. He can be seen tumbling down the stairs of the court building before being repeatedly kicked while lying on the floor.

The court remanded 18 of the rape suspects to judicial custody until July 31. They are accused of raping the child, who has a hearing impairment, over a period of seven months at the apartment complex she shared with her family.

The men worked in the building as elevator operators, plumbers or security guards and allegedly sedated the girl before taking her to vacant apartments - at times filming the assault.

The horrific pattern of sexual assault was reportedly uncovered after the victim told her elder sister she had been suffering with stomach pain. "She told her sister that she was raped, sometimes even gang-raped, by the men working in the apartment they lived in," Chennai Police told the New Indian Express.