In the process of him being released, he was assaulted by numerous Yuma County Sheriff detention officers.

Our next step is to file a lawsuit. We'll be filing a lawsuit in Federal district court, alleging a violation of Mr. Jorden Steven's civil rights.

There was not a single moment where those cops did not have the upper hand and overwhelming physical force. They murdered him...I have a hard time understanding why you think disorderly conduct and resisting arrest is a death sentence worthy crime? Wake up and get your life together if you think men scuffling/fighting means one of them should die. You need to get a clue about what real life is like.

Native American Jorden Stevens, a member of the Cocopah Indian Tribe, died on February 15, 2017, while in the custody of the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) Adult Detention Center.The Yuma County Sheriff's Office conducted an internal investigation but the details of their findings have not yet been made public. Now, Stevens' family-after more than a year of not getting any answers and having only the Sheriff's Office to blame-is planning on filing a lawsuit against the department for the death of their loved one.Stevens was arrested for "disorderly conduct" and was taken to jail, but as he was leaving, a dispute between the 29-year-old and officers led to an escalation of force involving at least 10 YCSO officers.According to the claim filed by Stevens' family, the young man suffered red marks associated with taser burns, as well as bruises, abrasions and blunt force trauma from a closed fist. Cornelius "Candy" Camarena is representing Winona Stevens, Jorden Stevens' mother, in a wrongful death lawsuit against YCSO. Camarena said that Jordan Stevens was being discharged and released from the jail when the incident occurred.Camarena says he is left with only one alternative, to sue the County and the Sheriff's Office.Local reporters attempted to get the YCSO or the District Attorney to respond, but neither would speak to the correspondent, citing the ongoing investigation. Predictably, police apologists were quick to blame the victim in comments made to the story that aired on Yuma's KYMA News 11 . One man, Joe Whittle, pointed out the obvious. He wrote:Unfortunately, as has been our experience at The Free Thought Project, just as in the high-profile NYC case of Eric Garner, not one police officer has been tried for the homicide of Jorden Stevens. In fact, as TFTP has reported , the only person to ever see the inside of a jail cell in Garner's homicide was the man who was filming the incident.