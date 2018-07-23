Police
Three men have been arrested over a suspected acid attack that left a three-year-old toddler seriously injured in Worcester, West Midlands.

The boy suffered serious burns to his face and arms in the incident at Home Bargains in Tallow Hill at around 2:15pm on Saturday. The men, aged 22, 25 and 26, have been arrested in London on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, according to West Mercia police.

They were arrested at an address in Walthamstow, the Metropolitan Police have said.

A man from Wolverhampton, 39, remains in custody after being arrested on Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

The toddler was discharged from hospital but the long-term repercussions of his injuries are not yet known.

Chief Superintendent Mark Travis previously said the motive for the attack is so far "unclear." The boy had been in his pushchair when a corrosive substance was "thrown and sprayed" over him, police say.

Detective Inspector Tony Garner said: "We'd like to thank everyone who shared our appeal over the weekend and contacted us with information; all of this is helping us to build up a better picture of this incident.

"We're continuing to urge anyone else with information to contact us."

Robin Walker, MP for Worcester, described the attack as "horrific."

"The shock will be universal. Anyone conducting such an attack on a small child is just appalling," he said.