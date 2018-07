© Robert Perry/Getty

A Scottish university fired its Catholic chaplain this week after the priest held a liturgical service in reparation for the sins of Gay Pride."Following due consultation Father Mark Morris will not return to his chaplaincy role at the university in September," said Professor Pamela Gillies, principal and vice-chancellor of GCU, a public university of some 16,000 students."The university will work with the Archdiocese of Glasgow to ensure the continued provision of chaplaincy support for staff and students at our Faith and Belief Centre when the new term starts," Gillies said.Glasgow's Gay Pride parade took place last Saturday and was attended by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who served as grand marshal of the event.In a lengthy Facebook post , Glasgow Caledonian's Catholic Community defended Father Morris, claiming that the priest's actions were "completely in line" with Catholic Church teaching.Because of Catholic teaching on human sexuality it would "be expected that the Church would not align herself with a movement like 'Pride,' which," the group said.The GCU Catholic community also took issue with the university's skewed understanding of equality and diversity shown in its decision to openly oppose a Catholic presence that affirms church teaching on sexuality.Principal Gilles justified sacking the chaplain on the grounds that GCU "is strongly inclusive and committed to supporting equality and diversity on campus," an affirmation that the Catholic community found puzzling.On a personal level, the GCU Catholic society said that Father Morris has been a beloved member of the university community."Anyone who knows Fr. Morris will know he is a gentle giant, and is very careful to be truthful but also charitable," the post stated. "He is well-loved by the students and spends a lot of time with the homeless, providing them with meals and a listening ear.""In all charity, we would urge the university to reconsider this unfair dismissal of our chaplain," it said.In its own brief statement, the Archdiocese of Glasgow said it was "aware of the University's decision" and will "address the provision of chaplaincy support in due course."