"It is a proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it. Hopefully President Putin will have the 12 identified Russians come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Thursday, shortly before the Senate vote.

Instead, Putin's proposal would have enabled Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators to actually interview - almost certainly in Russia - the alleged Russian spies they had just accused of hacking Democrat's computers in 2016, in exchange for McFaul and others answering questions - almost certainly in the US - about their possible role in financial misdeeds of Bill Browder, a man who renounced his US citizenship in 1998.

Former US ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul was touched that the Senate voted to protect him from being hauled off to a Russian dungeon - or at least that's what the establishment crowd made it look like.His name was mentioned by Russian officials in the context of a proposal made by President Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki summit to arrange forThis was enough for Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), towith the Senate Democrats putting forth a resolution against any US officials ever being questioned by Russia."Bipartisanship is not dead yet," McFaul, who believes Putin has made him his personal enemy, proclaimed , thanking the Senate for having his back with 98 votes in favor and none opposed., with outspoken California Democrat Eric Swalwell tweeting #ProtectMcFaul and threatening to "make [Trump] an ex-president" if he ever turns the ambassador over to Russia.Former secretaries of state Madeleine Albright and Hillary Clinton also chimed in, coming to McFaul's defense.The #Resistance was determined to stop McFaul from being delivered to Moscow in irons.Instead, the Senate chose to declare US government officials above the law and derail an agreement that could have helped clear up at least some of the vitriol between Moscow and Washington.