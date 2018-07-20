© West Midlands Police



A sick family raped children during a 30-year campaign of abuse branded the "worst ever case of its kind" by a judge. Twisted Antony Potts and three members of his family carried out a string of child abuse offenses over the course of three decades.The 49-year-old was described as a "deeply depraved man" as he was jailed for life at Birmingham Crown Court. He was convicted of 13 counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and nine counts of inciting a child to perform a sexual act and cruelty.The court heard how the sickening abuse first came to light in 1989 when a girl came forward and told cops what Antony had done to her.But the case was never brought to trial and in May 2015, three more children - all aged under 14 - said they had been abused by Antony and others.Police were once again called but it was decided there was insufficient evidence to bring charges. However, the case was reopened in January 2016 when a fifth victim came forward.One said the abuse had a "major impact" on her life and she felt she was "let down as a child" by the police.She also said she has suffered from "constant and daily panic attacks," has post-traumatic stress disorder and has "reduced self-worth." Another victim said: "I want Antony to go to prison all his life so he can't hurt anyone else."Joshua Potts will be sentenced in August.